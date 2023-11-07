Seven-time Grand Slam champion Justine Henin believes that Novak Djokovic has reached a point where he is no longer trying to please the public, instead focusing just on amassing as many wins as possible. Interestingly, the Belgian is of the opinion that this attitude shift on the part of the World No. 1 makes him appeal to a lot of fans.

On Sunday, Djokovic defeated Grigor Dimitrov in the final of the 2023 Paris Masters to take home his record-extending 40th Masters 1000 title. The win also pushed him closer to the year-end World No. 1 spot, as a single win at the ATP Finals will be enough for the 24-time Grand Slam champion to finish the season as the top-ranked ATP player.

That, in turn, will secure him more than 400 weeks as the World No. 1, an achievement considered impossible just a few years ago. The only other player who is even within shouting distance of the Serb is 22-time Grand Slam champion Steffi Graf, who retired after 377 weeks at the top of the WTA rankings. Among men, Roger Federer, also retired, is in second place with 310 No. 1 weeks.

Speaking to Eurosport, Henin pointed out how Djokovic has learnt not to be distracted when the crowd are being hostile towards him, a scenario that repeated multiple times in Paris-Bercy last week.

The former World No. 1 alos emphasized that this ability of the 37-year-old to distance himself from the public brings with it a unique appeal that was previously not the case.

“We know that it is not always pleasant to have the public who, all of a sudden, become hostile and support the opponent. And very intelligently, he cuts short what is happening and at the same time he remobilizes himself. He has a lot of experience at this level," Henin said.

“But I still think that in relation to this question of the public, he is distancing himself more and more, he is no longer there to please [the public], he is there to play and win and I think that by finally doing so, it still appeals to a lot of people," she added.

Novak Djokovic: "I'm going for all possible records, all that I can break"

Speaking after his Paris Masters triumph, Novak Djokovic proclaimed that he will try to break every available record in the book, reiterating that he doesn't have a problem saying it openly either.

While the Serb admitted that it might be the reason some people did not like him, he did not want to pretend to be someone else just to win over some fans at the end of the day.

"I'm going for all possible records, all that I can break. I've never had a problem saying that. And that's why people don't like me; I didn't pretend to be someone - to say that it's not my goal, and then to behave differently... I always tried to be in line with what I believe" he said.

