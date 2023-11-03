"Novak Djokovic talking his s**t will never cease being badass as f**k" - Fans react to Serb goading the Paris crowd after being booed

Tennis fans reacted to Novak Djokovic goading the Parisian crowd after being booed during his third-round match against Tallon Griekspoor.

Djokovic made an impressive comeback after losing the first set to defeat Griekspoor 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-4. This victory allowed him to advance to his ninth consecutive quarterfinal in Paris.

With his sights set on securing a record-extending seventh title at the ATP Masters 1000 event, the 24-time Grand Slam champion secured his place in the quarterfinals for the 11th time in this tournament. This win also marks his 10th quarter-final appearance in 11 events this season.

During the match, the crowd began to boo the World No. 1. Being an experienced player, he remained unfazed by their behavior. In fact, he even encouraged the crowd to boo him more while also directing some explicit phrases in his mother tongue towards the booing spectators.

Fans were entertained by Novak Djokovic's unexpected behavior. They took to social media to express their delight and amusement. One fan praised the Serb for standing up to the crowd's hooliganism, describing his actions as admirable.

"Novak Djokovic talking his s**t will never cease being badass as f**k," a fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Another fan chimed in, stating that they love witnessing the 36-year-old using the negative energy of the crowd to his advantage.

"I love how he uses this negative energy to his advantage. He wakes up that "little monster inside", goes out there and turns the tables. Novak is simply sensational!!!!" the fan posted.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Novak Djokovic on his return to court after missing entire Asian swing: "I felt nerves going into the match"

Novak Djokovic admitted to experiencing a surge of nerves before his first match at the 2023 Paris Masters, where he faced off against Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

Djokovic defeated Etcheverry 6-3, 6-2 on Wednesday, November 1, to reach the third round in Paris. During the one-hour and 23-minute match, the Serb showcased absolute dominance over the 31st-ranked Argentine, breaking his serve three times while committing a mere nine unforced errors.

Following his win against Etcheverry, the World No. 1, who had been absent from the court for six weeks since his last appearance during the Davis Cup in September, shared his thoughts on the match.

Despite his extensive experience, the 36-year-old confessed to experiencing a bout of nerves taking over him before the game. He emphasized that even players as seasoned as him need a period of adaptation when returning to the court after a break.

“People around me always talk about the danger of not playing so many weeks and I am aware,” he said (via ATP Tour). “I felt nerves going into the match even though I have plenty of experience. But you need some time to get the engine going and to hit through the ball and that is what started to happen to me at end of first set and that was great.”

