Novak Djokovic taking medical help during his Round of 16 clash against Tallon Griekspoor was something fans found amusing, as many believed that it was a classic case of the Serb playing mind games with his opponent.

Taking on the Dutchman, Djokovic went down 4-6 in the first set despite leading 4-1 at one point. It was then that he took the medical break, where the doctor on site rushed to give him some medication as he was not feeling his best physically.

Tennis fans on social media, however, were not entirely sure that it was a genuine medical reason but a calculated move on the part of the 24-time Grand Slam champion to stall Griekspoor's momentum.

"I think we should start tracking a different stat for Novak opponents: Times a guy has made Novak take an injury timeout or get some medicine or electrolytes. He loses so infrequently that this may be more fun info," one fan said.

"All mind and games here. Another comeback from a set down incoming. Can’t believe it needs to be said," another tweeted.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Interestingly, Djokovic went on to take the second set in the tiebreaker, leveling things at 4-6, 7-6(2) and forcing the decider. A victory in the Round of 16 will pit the World No. 1 against either Holger Rune or Daniel Altmaier in the quarterfinals.

Novak Djokovic on his return to action at the Paris Masters: "I felt nerves"

Following his record-breaking 24th Grand Slam title at the US Open, Novak Djokovic represented Serbia at the Davis Cup, helping his country reach the knockouts. He then skipped the entirety of the Asian swing, returning to action only at the Paris Masters.

Speaking to press after his second-round win, the 37-year-old admitted that he was a bit nervous on the night and that he needed a while to find his rhythm. Regardless, it was a rather comfortable straight-sets win for the World No. 1 against Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

"People around me always talk about the danger of not playing so many weeks and I am aware,” he said. “I felt nerves going into the match even though I have plenty of experience. But you need some time to get the engine going and to hit through the ball and that is what started to happen to me at end of first set and that was great.”

