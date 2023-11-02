"I felt nerves going into the match” - Novak Djokovic on Paris Masters 2R win over Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Novak Djokovic said he felt a bout of nerves taking over him prior to his second-round match against Tomas Martin Etcheverry at the 2023 Paris Masters.

Djokovic has an impressive record of 47 wins and five losses this year. He has had title-winning runs at the Australian Open, Roland Garros, and the US Open. He secured his record-breaking 24th Grand Slam singles title at Flushing Meadows in September. The 36-year-old also lifted titles in Adelaide and Cincinnati.

The World No. 1 defeated Etcheverry 6-3, 6-2 on Wednesday, November 1, to reach the third round in Paris. During the one-hour and 23-minute match, the Serb showcased absolute dominance over the 31st-ranked Argentine, breaking his serve three times while committing a mere nine unforced errors.

Following his win against Etcheverry, Djokovic, who was competing for the first time in six weeks, shared his thoughts on the match. Despite his vast experience, the 36-year-old admitted to feeling a surge of nerves prior to the game. He emphasized that even players as seasoned as himself require a period of adjustment when returning to the court after a break.

“People around me always talk about the danger of not playing so many weeks and I am aware,” he said (via ATP Tour). “I felt nerves going into the match even though I have plenty of experience. But you need some time to get the engine going and to hit through the ball and that is what started to happen to me at end of first set and that was great.”

Novak Djokovic will take on Tallon Griekspoor in Round of 16 at Paris Masters 2023

Top seed Novak Djokovic will next face unseeded Tallon Griekspoor in the third round of the 2023 Paris Masters on Thursday, November 2.

Djokovic made a strong start in Paris by winning his doubles opener alongside Miomir Kecmanovic. Following this victory, he transitioned to the singles event, marking his first appearance since the Davis Cup in September. In his singles opener, he emerged victorious against Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

The Serb is set to face Dutchman Griekspoor in a match that could secure him a spot in the Paris Masters quarterfinals. Aiming for a record-extending seventh title at the ATP Masters 1000 event, the 24-time Grand Slam champion boasts an impressive record of 46 wins and nine losses in the tournament.

Meanwhile, World No. 23 Griekspoor emerged victorious against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in a straight-set victory, conceding only two games in each set. Griekspoor, who had defeated Christopher Eubanks in his first match of the tournament, has now accumulated a record of 36 wins and 22 losses in 2023.

Earlier this year, Griekspoor had title-winning runs in Pune and 's-Hertogenbosch. He also reached the final in Washington DC, the semifinals in Rotterdam, and four other quarterfinals. The Dutchman's best performance in a Masters 1000 event was his third-round run at Indian Wells.

Novak Djokovic has won both his previous meetings with Tallon Griekspoor, including the pair's last clash in the round of 16 of the 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships.

