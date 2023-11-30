“Novak Djokovic has a lot left to prove, 2024 and the Joker wants more” - Serena Williams’ former coach predicts big season for Serb

Novak Djokovic ended the 2023 season with three Grand Slam titles and the ATP Finals crown. The Serb also made the final at the only Slam that he did not win — the Wimbledon Championships. Yet, observers believe that the 24-time Grand Slam champion has more to offer.

Taking note of his desire to keep on improving, Serena Williams’ former coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, predicted a successful season for Novak Djokovic in 2024.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he wrote that the player comes from the Serbian GOAT (Greatest of All Time) school — adding that they think, eat and train differently.

Mouratoglou further commeneted that such players, Djokovic in particular, not getting better each day translates to getting worse. He added that the “Joker” (Novak Djokovic as he is affectionately called) will be gunning for more success in 2024.

“@DjokerNole has a lot left to prove and that is to get Better. Period. The Serbian Goat School of tennis Studys different Thinks different Eats different Trains different and know if they are not getting Better they are getting Worse. 2024 and the Joker wants More,” Rick Macci wrote.

A quick recap of Novak Djokovic's 2023 season

Novak Djokovic at the Davis Cup.

Novak Djokovic opened his season with a big win Down Under, capturing his 10th Australian Open crown. He triumphed over a highly competitive field comprising the then No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, but came through unscathed.

The Serb did not have the most stellar lead-up to the French Open, but made the best of Rafael Nadal’s absence, capturing the uncommon crown on the red dirt.

Eyeing the Calendar Slam as well as the record 24th Grand Slam title, he came into Wimbledon as the heavy favorite. He lived up to the billing for six matches and two sets, only to be met with a special comeback from Carlos Alcaraz in the summit clash.

Djokovic, however, was quick to bounce back with a title at the US Open. With 24 Slams under his belt, he looked invincible for the remainder of the season and capped it off with a crown at the ATP Finals. He also captured the year-end No. 1 in the process.

The Serb will now be eyeing a strong return at the Australian Open in January next year.

