Novak Djokovic to make documentary showcasing what he has gone through the last few months

Novak Djokovic improved his win-loss record in Australian Open semifinals to 9-0 by beating Aslan Karatsev in straight sets on Thursday. And during the post-match interview, Djokovic revealed that he and his team were creating a documentary chronicling the Serb's turbulent journey through the tennis world.

"Actually, I'm making a documentary so everyone will be able to see it, it should be up by the end of this year," Novak Djokovic said. "We are recording a lot of stuff I have been going through in the last few months, so you will be able to see that."

I asked #Novak how much of his day is taken by recovery and he just casually drops a bomb that he is in the middle of making a documentary.



„We are recording a lot of stuff I have been going through in the last few months“. Full answer 👇 #AusOpenhttps://t.co/dvLVmqvcNn pic.twitter.com/Ou3fmrVEAU — Saša Ozmo (@ozmo_sasa) February 18, 2021

The documentary, which Novak Djokovic intends to dedicate to his fans, is expected to showcase the controversial phases that the Serb went through in 2020. That includes the Adria Tour fiasco, the US Open default and the political gambit against ATP.

Novak Djokovic is also expected to include his 2021 highlights in the documentary. That means Djokovic's potentially record-extending Australian Open campaign - which has been a struggle for the most part - will be seen in the film too.

The World No. 1 suffered from physical issues during his third-round win against Taylor Fritz, and labored big time in his next two matches against Alexander Zverev and Milos Raonic. But he was able to raise his level against Karatsev in the semifinals, thus re-establishing his status as the favorite for the title.

Djokovic later claimed later his recovery was going according to plan, which explains his level in the last match.

"It took a lot out of me" - Novak Djokovic on injury-hit 2021 Australian Open campaign

Novak Djokovic hits a backhand

During the presser Novak Djokovic was also asked to compare his 2021 Australian Open campaign with his past tournaments in Melbourne. The Serb replied that he had never experienced an injury at the Australian Open before, which made it even harder for him to deal with the right oblique strain during his ongoing campaign.

Advertisement

"Well, it's difficult to compare, to be honest, because I've never experienced a kind of an injury, you know, that I have experienced in third round here and had to deal with all of the things that I deal with in the last five days," Djokovic said.

Djokovic was asked to compare his journey to this AO final to other years. pic.twitter.com/4LgEcKSDUd — Ravi Ubha (@raviubha) February 18, 2021

The 33-year-old went on to claim that he was forced to stretch himself against some quality opponents, even when he was physically compromised.

"I also had tough match-ups, you know," Djokovic said. "I had big hitters Fritz, Raonic, Tiafoe, Zverev, all big servers, big game. I just had to deliver my best."

"It took a lot out of me," he added. "I was exhausted, especially after Zverev's match, but I was thrilled to overcome those huge challenges. I knew that once I triumphed over Zverev that, you know, things will get better, will get better for me. I just had that kind of inner feeling and proved to be right."