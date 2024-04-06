Novak Djokovic makes hilarious 'bold' prediction for his Monte-Carlo Masters 2024 campaign

caSerbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic has made a 'bold' prediction about his Monte-Carlo Masters 2024 campaign. He joked that he would get past the first two rounds of the tournament, which was not the case for quite a few years.

Djokovic was answering queries posed by the ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) Tour about 'one bold prediction for himself' for the clay court season. The clay season starts with the Monte-Carlo Masters, an ATP-1000 event, which will be held between April 7 and 14. All the top-ranked players will compete at the tournament.

"Pass two rounds at Monte-Carlo Masters...Which wasn't the case for quite a few years," Djokovic joked when asked by the ATP Tour about predictions for himself for the clay court season. "Ok, semifinals at Monte-Carlo Masters," he said on a serious note about his goals for the clay court season.

Novak Djokovic has won only two titles so far in his career at the Monte-Carlo Masters. He won the tournament for the first time in 2013 by beating Rafael Nadal in straight sets in the finals.

In the process, he halted the Spaniard's incredible winning streak at the Monte-Carlo Masters. Nadal won eight consecutive titles at the tournament from 2005 to 2012. Novak Djokovic won the title again in 2015 by beating Tomas Berdych of Switzerland in three sets in the final.

The Serb, who was the defending champion, was knocked out of the tournament by 55th-ranked Czech Jiri Vesely in the second round in 2016. He lost to David Goffin of Belgium in the quarterfinals of the tournament in 2017, Dominic Thiem of Austria in the fourth round in 2018 and to Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the quarterfinals in 2019.

Novak Djokovic was stunned by Dan Evans of Britain in the third round of the Monte-Carlo Masters in 2021, lost to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain in the second round in 2022 and to Lorenzo Musetti of Italy in the fourth round in 2023.

Novak Djokovic likely to begin Monte-Carlo campaign against Roman Safiullin

Novak Djokovic at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells in 2024

Novak Djokovic would likely commence the quest for his third title at the Monte-Carlo Masters against Roman Safiullin of Russia. The Serb has won his previous and only encounter against the Russian at the Tel Aviv Open in 2022.

If the seeds hold up, Djokovic would face Taylor Fritz of the US in the third round. The Serb has a tough road at the tournament as he could possibly face the defending champion Andrey Rublev of Russia in the quarterfinals.

If Djokovic passes these hurdles, he could face Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in the semifinals. The Spaniard beat the Serb in a tough five-set encounter for his maiden Wimbledon title in 2023 but the duo are tied 1-1 on clay. Djokovic could face Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner of Italy in the final.

