Novak Djokovic makes his pick between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner ahead of Wimbledon final showdown

Novak Djokovic picked his favorite between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner for the 2025 Wimbledon Championships final. The Serb, who was ousted by Sinner in the semifinals, believes the summit clash will be as close as their French Open final.

Djokovic took on Sinner in the semifinals at SW19 on Friday, July 12. Both competitors were in fine form, but the World No. 1 was the favorite due to his four consecutive wins over Djokovic.

Sinner faced no difficulties in dispatching the 38-year-old 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 to book a spot in his maiden final at the Grasscourt Slam. Meanwhile, Alcaraz got the better of Taylor Fritz to reach his third consecutive Wimbledon final. The difference in their experience at this stage is what tips the scale for Djokovic, who feels Alcaraz is the slight favorite for the win.

"I think I will give a slight edge to Carlos Alcaraz as a favorite because of the two titles he's won here and the way he's playing and the confidence he has right now... But it's just a slight advantage 'cause Jannik Sinner is hitting the ball extremely well," Djokovic told the media (via ATPTour.com).

However, the Serb believed the match could be as tightly contested as the French Open final a month ago.

"I think it's going to be, again, a very close matchup like we had in Paris," he added.

At the French Open final, defending champion Alcaraz was on the verge of defeat against Sinner. The Italian was two sets up and looked comfortable, but the young Spaniard mounted an extraordinary comeback to win 4-6, 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(3), 7-6(10-2) in five hours and 29 minutes.

Novak Djokovic was beaten by Carlos Alcaraz in the past two Wimbledon finals & by Jannik Sinner in the past two Grand Slam events

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner at the Italian Open - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic has twice fallen to Carlos Alcaraz in recent Wimbledon finals, losing in five sets in 2023 (1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4) and again in 2024, this time in straight sets. The matches showcased Alcaraz’s impressive court coverage, serving, and composure. He proved unplayable on Wimbledon’s Center Court.

In the last two Grand Slam events, Djokovic was beaten by Jannik Sinner. First, in the 2025 French Open semifinals (6-4, 7-5, 7-6(3)) and now in the Wimbledon semifinal (6-3, 6-3, 6-4). In Paris, Sinner’s relentless baseline pressure broke Djokovic's form and, later, in London, the Italian again overwhelmed a visibly fatigued Djokovic.

That sets the stage for a blockbuster Wimbledon final on Sunday, July 13. Alcaraz leads their head-to-head 8-4. Tennis fans are in for another edge-of-the-seat showdown.

