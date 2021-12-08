Novak Djokovic makes the shortlist for the 2021 BBC World Sport Star of the Year award

Novak Djokovic's hugely successful 2021 season has earned him a spot in the shortlist for the 2021 BBC World Sport Star of the Year. Awarded annually, the sporting honor recognizes significant contributions to any sport in a calendar year by a non-British sportsperson.

The Serb, who helped Serbia qualify for the knock-out rounds of the recently concluded Davis Cup, triumphed at three of the year's four Majors. And while narrowly missing out on completing the Calendar Slam -- losing in the summit clash of the US Open to Daniil Medvedev -- his second title at Roland Garros saw him complete a double Career Slam.

Djokovic also ended his phenomenal season with a record-breaking 7th Year-End World No. 1 finish. Winning the BBC World Sports Star of the Year award would be the perfect way to cap off the year.

Djokovic completes a double Career Slam by winning Roland Garros 2021

The 34-year-old, however, finds himself up against some tough competitors for the award. Also nominated are Mexican boxer Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, Irish jockey Rachael Blackmore, American football quarterback Tom Brady, sprinter Elaine Thompson-Herah, and Formula One driver Max Verstappen.

We're delighted to announce the nominees for the World Sport Star award at BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021!

⭐ Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez
⭐ Rachael Blackmore
⭐ Tom Brady
⭐ Novak Djokovic
⭐ Elaine Thompson-Herah
⭐ Max Verstappen

Vote for your winner now

Djokovic's profile on the website's nomination page highlighted his three Grand Slam victories, while also mentioning how agonizingly close he came to winning the historic Calendar Slam.

The profile also highlighted how the Serb brought his Grand Slam tally to 20, up from 17 at the start of the year, to draw level with fellow 'Big 3' members Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

"The Serb came close to becoming the first man in more than 50 years to win all four tennis majors in the same year," the profile read. "He made it to the US Open final to bring the four-timer within his grasp, before going down in straight sets to Daniil Medvedev."

"Djokovic sealed victories at the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon to draw level with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer on 20 major titles," it added.

Voting for the award is currently open. The winners will be announced during the BBC Sports Personality of the Year show, which will be telecast live on BBC One on December 19.

Novak Djokovic could join Roger Federer as a multiple winner

Roger Federer (R) has won the award on four occassions

Tennis players have taken home the BBC World Sport Star of the Year award, first introduced in 1960, on a total of 17 occasions in the past. Roger Federer is the only multiple winner from the sport, having won the award on four occasions: 2004, 2006, 2007 and 2017.

Other tennis players to have been honored include Rafael Nadal, Martina Navratrilova, Martina Hingis, Rod Laver, Bjorn Borg, Chris Evert, Arthur Ashe, Steffi Graf and Boris Becker, among others.

Djokovic himself won the honor way back in 2011 after lifting three Grand Slam trophies and reaching the No. 1 ranking. If he was to win this year, he would join Federer as the only multiple-time winner from the sport.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala