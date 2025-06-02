Novak Djokovic makes special visit to celebrate PSG's Champions League triumph amid French Open campaign

Novak Djokovic was seen at the celebrations of Paris Saint-Germain football club, who won their maiden UEFA Champions League title on May 31. The celebrations took place at the Parc des Princes, PSG's home ground.

The summit clash for European bragging rights took place between PSG and three-time UCL champions Inter Milan in Munich. Inter had last won the title in 2010 and were also runners-up in 2023, losing to Manchester City in the final. Meanwhile, this was PSG's second appearance in the UCL final, following their loss to Bayern Munich back in 2020.

The match saw the French Club dominate proceedings, scoring twice within the opening twenty minutes of the match. As the game progressed, their Italian rivals could not mount any defense, leading to PSG running riot in the last twenty minutes or so, winning the match with a dominant 5-0 scoreline.

The entire team came to their home ground, Parc de Princes, to celebrate in their city with their fans. The glittering occasion had more glow as 24-time Major champion Novak Djokovic was spotted in the crowd. The Serb was seen in a jovial mood, enjoying the music and festivities.

Djokovic is currently in Paris, playing at the French Open, where he just secured his 99th victory in his previous match against Austrian qualifier Filip Misolic.

Novak Djokovic is in action at the second week of the French Open for the 16th straight year

In Picture: Novak Djokovic (Getty)

2009 was the last year when Novak Djokovic lost before the second week at Roland Garros, as the Serb faced Philipp Kohlschreiber in the third round. Since then, the Serbian player has reached the second week in Paris every year, winning the title three times, the last of which came in 2023.

This year, the clay court season did not begin well for Djokovic as he had opening-round losses in Monte-Carlo and Madrid. However, he won the ATP 250 title in Geneva just before Roland Garros, reaching the illustrious mark of 100 career titles.

Djokovic entered the French Open as the sixth seed and has looked in decent touch so far. He has yet to drop a set in the tournament, as he has won against the likes of Mackenzie McDonald, Corentin Moutet, and Filip Misolic in the first three rounds. He is slated to face Cameron Norrie in the fourth round, against whom the Serb has a 5-0 head-to-head, including a semi-final victory during his title run in Geneva.

