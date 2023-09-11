Novak Djokovic marks his momentous 24th Grand Slam victory in Lacoste's signature '24' jacket

Novak Djokovic created history by winning his 24th Grand Slam title at the 2023 US Open on Sunday, September 10. He set the record as the first player, male or female, in the Open era to accomplish the feat.

Overwhelmed with emotions, the Serb broke down on the court after hitting the winning shot. He took a few moments to collect himself before waving to a rapturous crowd.

Before the presentation ceremony, the US Open champion changed his t-shirt and wore a custom white Lacoste jacket with the number '24' emblazoned in green on the right side of the chest, marking the momentous occasion. Lacoste's crocodile logo was also placed at the bottom of the number.

The jacket is third in line with the sportswear brand's custom design for Djokovic in 2023. The Serb wore a white warm-up jacket featuring the number '22' at this year's Australian Open, where he won his record-extending 10th Australian Open and 22nd Grand Slam title. The brand brought out a limited collection of only 22 such jackets for their customers.

Novak Djokovic with the 2023 Australian trophy(left) and the 2023 French Open trophy(right)

He next adorned a red and black jacket with '23', marking his then record number of Grand Slam victories as he won the 2023 French Open.

Lacoste has not yet announced the launch of the signature '24' jacket for tennis fans.

"It means the world to me" - Novak Djokovic on winning 24th Grand Slam title

Novak Djokovic celebrating with the 2023 US Open trophy

Novak Djokovic took a moment to soak in the enormity of winning a record 24th Major, which is the highest in the history of the sport by a singles player in the Open era.

In the trophy presentation ceremony of the 2023 US Open, he spoke about what the achievement meant to him and was seen getting emotional as he reflected on his early years and his love for the sport since then.

"It obviously means the world to me. I'm kind of repeating myself but I have to say it everytime that I'm really living my childhood dream to compete at the highest level in the sport that has given me and my family so much," he said.

He thanked his parents who supported him right from the start despite going through hardships.

"Coming from very difficult circumstances, adverseties, during the 90's, a couple of wars in our country. Being able to push that through, especially for my parents, giving a lot of sacrifice to support me, to play. Thank you, I love you," he added.

The US Open champion will return to the World No. 1 ranking on Monday, September, 11.

