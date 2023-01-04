"We abandoned common sense many years ago in America" - Novak Djokovic fans fuming after latest vaccine requirment delaying Serb's return to US

Tennis fans have been left bemused by the recent negative developments surrounding Novak Djokovic’s fate of entering the United States.

The vaccine mandate for visitors traveling by air into the States, which was set to be relaxed on January 8, 2023, was recently extended until April 10, 2023 by the US Transportation Security Administration.

The extension does not bode well for Novak Djokovic, who remains unvaccinated against Covid-19. If the Serb stays unvaccinated, his absence will be felt at two crucial tennis tournaments in the US, where he is the record title holder – the Indian Wells Masters and Miami Open, which are scheduled for March and the first week of April, respectively.

TSA extends the vaccine mandate till April 2023

Interestingly, while the mandate might apply to traveling non-citizens, vaccination proof isn’t a necessity for fans attending the tournament, according to a statement made by the Indian Wells Masters organizers.

This situation has tennis fans fuming with many wondering why the rules, compromising Novak Djokovic’s chances of competing, haven’t been relaxed in the country, despite them no longer being in place for spectators as well as for visitors in other parts of the world.

"So stupid. Unvaxxed and I’m allowed to attend (Indian Wells) because they changed the rules for spectators. But Novak Djokovic can’t enter the country because he’s unvaxxed. Stupidity is an understatement for this decision," one fan tweeted.

"So stupid. Unvaxxed and I'm allowed to attend (Indian Wells) because they changed the rules for spectators. But Novak Djokovic can't enter the country because he's unvaxxed. Stupidity is an understatement for this decision," one fan tweeted.

Another fan lamented the “ludicrous” decision by the US government and questioned the merits of the World No. 1 ranking in the absence of “the best player in the world.”

"This is ludicrous. Lots of those "vaccinated" people didn't get a booster in the last 12 months anyway, they are not protected. Another asterisked year for tennis, I guess. What value does the world number #1 have when the best player in the world is banned from tournaments," Dubois Sasha tweeted.

Another asterisked year for tennis, I guess. What value does the world number #1 have when the best player in the world is banned from tournaments... @BenRothenberg This is ludicrous. Lots of those "vaccinated" people didn't get a booster in the last 12 months anyway, they are not protected.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

David Kaposi @kaposi_david @josemorgado So long for that Kyrgios-Novak doubles we were promises at Indian Wells

Stefan @stefan_tennis1 @josemorgado Embarrassing that the US is the only country still sticking with this requirement. Hard to believe it's not influenced by Pharma and $ at this point.

Tre @MyBadBetss_ José Morgado @josemorgado Novak Djokovic likely to miss (again) Indian Wells and Miami... twitter.com/statsjamie/sta… This is just insane. Kyrie sat months just for the NBA to allow him to play WITHOUT the vaccine. Damn near same thing here twitter.com/josemorgado/st…

Temi @Temi20401275 🏾 🏾 @BenRothenberg The United States is really and truly pathetic. Not only just going against trends everywhere else but against common sense and scientific knowledge.

sunshine. @crazyheadimp @BenRothenberg Truly evil and pathetic by Biden govt since they are doing all this for politics and make the COVID issue still relevant in their country. And at this point this policy still in place has become discriminatory.

Brad Lewin @Arthurblakee @BenRothenberg I believe in vaccinations but when you have a portion of the country not being vaccinated or at least boosted and so many people are going maskless, common sense has to prevail and this doesn't seem to be the case.

"Disastrous for him as an athlete to go through those things" - Fellow US Open champion Marin Cilic on Novak Djokovic's unpleasant ordeal

Novak Djokovic lifted his fourth consecutive Wimbledon title despite tough times in 2022

In a recent press conference, 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic expressed his sadness over the unpleasant ordeal faced by Novak Djokovic due to his personal stance to remain unvaccinated against Covid-19.

"Definitely, whatever it was, it wasn't fair to him, absolutely not. And that was disastrous for him as an athlete to go through those things," Cilic remarked.

The Serb was unable to defend his title at the 2022 Australian Open after being deported from the country, and faced further bans from tournaments in North America, including the US Open. Despite the setbacks, the 21-time Grand Slam champion managed to claim five titles in 2022, including Wimbledon and the ATP Finals. Marin Cilic applauded him for his grit and perseverance.

"It's just extremely difficult and proves again that he's got that stellar ability to keep his focus, to keep his mentality there up. And then still winning a Grand Slam this last year," Cilic expressed. "So hats off to him, managed to play great tennis and a really amazing end of the season. "

