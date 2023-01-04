Novak Djokovic likely to be banned from contesting the Indian Wells Masters and Miami Open 2023 in the US

Novak Djokovic is likely to miss the Indian Wells Masters and the Miami Open for the fourth year in a row. The Serb, who was banned from contesting any tournaments in North America in 2022 due to his unvaccinated status, is headed for the same fate as reports reveal that the US Government has extended the country’s vaccine mandate for visitors.

The directive imposed by the US Transportation Security Administration, which was expected to be relaxed on January 8, 2023, was extended until April 10, 2023. Unfortunately, this development entails that Novak Djokovic, who is the record title holder at the Indian Wells Masters (5) and the Miami Open (6), may not be in contention for the titles this year, with the tournament in Indian Wells being scheduled from March 8-19 and the one in Miami to be held from March 22- April 2.

The vaccine mandate, however, is only in place for visiting non-citizens as the tournaments themselves have kept the requirements optional for fans attending.

"The 2023 BNP Paribas Open will not require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for fans attending the event at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden,” the statement issued by the Indian Wells Masters organizers said, “We will continue to closely monitor the situation leading up to the tournament and re-evaluate any policies as necessary."

"If I focus on the negatives, that's what I'll attract" - Novak Djokovic begins his 2023 campaign with a positive spirit

Novak Djokovic has booked his place in Round 2 at Adelaide International 1

Novak Djokovic, whose previous season started in a negative fashion, having been deported from Australia, was recently welcomed back by the country to commence his campaign at the Adelaide International 1.

Despite the tyranny faced by Djokovic in 2022 and the uncertainties over his acceptance into the States in 2023, the Serb voiced that he was ready to focus on the positives and was pumped to have a strong start to his season in Adelaide.

"There is no reason to focus on -- what you focus on, you become. If I focus on the negatives, that's what I'll attract, so I don't want to do that. I don't hold a grudge," he said. "I am here to play tennis, to enjoy sports, and spread good energy."

He further revealed that the nation Down Under had truly left the 2022 drama in the past and he was welcomed with open arms by everyone.

"Every experience and every day that I had so far my visit this year was positive. The people that I encountered on the beach or in restaurants or wherever I was kind of roaming around the city or of course here at the tennis, everybody was very welcoming," Novak Djokovic said.

In tune with his statements, the Serb started the new season with a first-round win at the Adelaide International 1 and will contest the second round against Frenchman Quentin Halys.

