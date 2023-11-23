Novak Djokovic to meet Jannik Sinner in Davis Cup 2023 as Serbia beat Great Britain to set up SF clash vs Italy

Novak Djokovic is set to face Jannik Sinner for the third time in November 2023 as Serbia booked their place in the Davis Cup semifinals where they will take on Italy.

The Serbs were up against Great Britain in the quarterfinals and the first match of the tie was between Miomir Kecmanovic and Jack Draper.

The first set of the fixture saw no service breaks and a tiebreak ensued. Kecmanovic won it 7-2 to take the first set. The second set was played in a similar fashion and once again, a tiebreak was played to determine the outcome.

Kecmanovic cruised to a 5-2 lead but Draper fought back hard and won the next three points. However, the Serb was not to be denied and went on to win the tiebreak 8-6 to register a 7-6(2), 7-6(6) win and give his country the lead.

Next up, was Novak Djokovic taking on Cameron Norrie in what would be the fourth encounter between the two. The World No. 1 broke in the fifth game of the match and this was enough to give him the first set by a 6-4 scoreline.

Djokovic started the second set brilliantly as he broke in the very first game. Norrie was unable to break the Serb's serve and actually had to save a few break points in the fifth game. The World No. 1 claimed the second set to register a 6-4, 6-4 win and book Serbia's place in the Davis Cup semifinals.

They will be up against Italy in the last four, who triumphed 2-1 over Netherlands in the quarterfinals. The Dutch led 1-0 after Botic van de Zandschulp defeated Matteo Arnaldi 6-7(6), 6-3, 7-6(7). However, Jannik Sinner leveled things up for the Italians when he triumphed 7-6(3), 6-1 over Tallon Griekspoor.

Sinner then teamed up with Lorenzo Sonego for the decisive doubles clash and they beat Griekspoor and Wesley Koolhof 6-3, 6-4 to seal Italy's spot in the semifinals.

Serbia will face Italy in the Davis Cup for the first time as an independent nation

Novak Djokovic in action for Serbia at the Davis Cup

Serbia will face Italy in the Davis Cup for the very first time as an independent nation. They previously met them seven times while competing as Yugoslavia, with Italy leading 4-3 in the head-to-head.

Novak Djokovic will most likely take on Jannik Sinner in what will be the sixth meeting between the two, and their fourth in 2023. The two faced one another twice during the ATP Finals in Turin, with the Italian winning in the group stage while the Serb triumphed in the final to win his record-extending seventh title at the year-end championships.

Whoever out of Italy and Serbia come out on top, will face either Australia or Finland in the Davis Cup final.

