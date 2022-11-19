"I don't want to reveal what I'm going through" - Novak Djokovic on his mid-match trembles during ATP Finals win over Daniil Medvedev

Novak Djokovic made it three wins in a row at the 2022 ATP Finals on Friday, beating Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-7(5), 7-6(2). As the scoreline would suggest, the match was a grueling affair for both players, which seemed to take a toll on Djokovic, especially after the second-set tiebreaker.

While seated in his chair, the Serb was spotted gasping for breath. But more worryingly, his hands were trembling vigorously as he tried soothing himself by putting a towel over his face.

Naturally, Djokovic was probed about his well-being during his post-match press conference, with one journalist asking him to shed some light on his trembling. However, the 21-time Major champion refused to divulge any details, explaining that he wouldn't want his opponents to gain an upper hand on him.

"There was a lot of different things. But I'm not going to go into details about it because I just don't feel it's a place for me to share that because why would I? I don't want to reveal what I'm going through exactly to my opponents," he said.

Admitting that he struggled physically against Medvedev, Djokovic expressed satisfaction in being able to secure the win under such circumstances.

"Everyone has one of those days where they struggle more physically. For me that was today. I'm very proud to be able to find a way, because that's what we are I think owing to ourselves and to the team and to the people who come and watch you, is to always try to give your very best in that given moment," he added.

"On the physical side, I'm not worried because worry just depletes you of the vital energy you need" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic during his match against Daniil Medvedev at the 2022 ATP Finals.

During the press conference, Novak Djokovic was asked if he was worried about his trembles returning at a greater scale in the future. He began his response by highlighting the importance of his win over Daniil Medvedev.

"Well, I'm not the freshest guy right now talking to you as I was maybe yesterday (smiling). Of course, I'm very proud and content to be able to win the match that I did today for the reasons that I spoke about earlier. I feel that every big win against one of the best players in the world, particularly Medvedev in these conditions, can only boost your confidence," he began.

He then assured reporters that he is not worried about whatever plagued him after the second set against Medvedev, pointing out that worrying could only worsen the situation.

"On the physical side, I'm not worried because, I mean, worry just depletes you of the vital energy you need. If something happens tomorrow in a good or bad way, it happens and I have to deal with it then tomorrow," he added.

The five-time champion will need to return to the Pala Alpitour in less than 24 hours to take on Taylor Fritz in the semifinals. In that context, Djokovic stressed that he and his team will leave no stone unturned in trying to help him recover.

"I'm going to do everything I possibly can today with my physio, with myself, with my team in order to get the good rest, the good recovery. I have things that have always been part of my routine. I know what I need to do," he continued. "I've had many cases in my life before where I managed to recover very quickly. Hopefully that's going to be the case again."

