Novak Djokovic ended his 2023 ATP Finals' group-stage schedule with a win over Hubert Hurkacz. That, however, may be his last match of the season as he now needs Jannik Sinner to beat Holger Rune in the group match to make it to the semifinals.

That said, even if the Serb were to bow out of the tournament, he would have plenty to look forward to — with spending quality time with his family and kids being on top of the list.

Djokovic spoke about missing his kids while on tour in his post-match press conference, noting that he had spent a considerable time away from them in the lead-up to the season-ending ATP Finals.

Diving into what a usual day with his kids looks like away from the tennis court, the World No. 1 said they spend a lot of their time outdoors and in the swimming pool.

"It really, really depends. I like to be outdoor with kids as much as we can," Novak Djokovic said. "Obviously now it's a bit cold. Again, it really depends."

"Obviously now it's a bit late, so probably we like to go swimming in the pool if that's possible. We just play around. We have different games that we play. We cuddle. I haven't seen them in a while. It's always nice to have them close," he added.

Novak Djokovic eyes Davis Cup glory

Novak Djokovic in action against Hubert Hukracz at the 2023 ATP Finals

The uncertainty over his qualification to the semifinals of the ATP Finals notwithstanding, Novak Djokovic has his eyes set on taking the court once again.

The Serb said the season is not yet over for him as he still wants to play the Davis Cup Finals, the knockout stages for which are scheduled to be held later this month. Dubbing it an "important" week, Djokovic said he was looking to help Serbia lift a second Davis Cup trophy.

"The season is not finished yet," Novak Djokovic said. "Obviously I still don't know if I'm going to be qualified here. But Davis Cup is next week. I really would like to win the Davis Cup with Serbia. That's a goal."

"Next week is an important week for us, for our nation. We'll do our best. That's where my thoughts are, then I'll think about the next season," he added.

Serbia will take on Great Britain in a Davis Cup quarterfinal tie on November 23 at Malaga, Spain.

