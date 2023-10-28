The 2023 season has been one of Novak Djokovic's best, with the Serb winning three out of the four Grand Slams and now in pole position to finish the year as the World No. 1. Despite all his achievements on the court, it is his off-court activities that fill the 24-time Grand Slam champion with the most joy.

Speaking at his pre-tournament press conference at the 2023 Paris Masters, Djokovic admitted that he has been modeling his schedule to make sure that he spends as much time with his family as possible.

Even if it means he plays fewer tournaments that most players on tour, the 37-year-old is particular about spending more time with his son Stefan and daughter Tara as it gives him "incredible satisfaction."

The World No. 1, in fact, went as far as to assert that the rewards he gets from his familial relationships, both as a father and as husband to his wife Jelena, are bigger than anything he has earned on the court in his illustrious tennis career.

"Personally, as a father, I have learned that spending more time with children really, you know, grants you with incredible satisfaction and beautiful emotions and things that you carry for a long time that define fatherhood and parenthood in a way. You know, just spending as much as possible quality time with my children," Novak Djokovic said.

"And because I have been, I would say, modeling my schedule, so to say, this year to my likings where I want to play, and I haven't played many tournaments at all, I've got to spend more time with my family, and that was a beautiful thing. You know, because the rewards that you get in the relationship is something that is bigger than anything," he added.

Novak Djokovic: "I couldn't ask for a better season, to be honest"

At the same time, Novak Djokovic acknowledged the phenomenal success he has had in the 2023 season, which he will end as the player, male or female, with the most Grand Slams in the Open Era. In the only Slam he did not win this year, at Wimbledon, he reached the final before falling to Carlos Alcaraz in a blockbuster five-setter.

The World No. 1 further said that winning Majors will remain his priorities for next season as well, sending a warning shot to the rest of the pack.

"I obviously had a fantastic year so far, winning three out of four slams and playing another finals in Wimbledon. At the beginning of the year I was saying that Grand Slams are the priorities. They still remain the priorities also for the next season and the tournaments where I want to do my best," Novak Djokovic said.

"So I couldn't ask for a better season, to be honest. One match away from winning all four slams is something I would sign right away at the beginning of the season if someone told me that would be the case," he added.

