World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has started training for the 2021 season in Serbia. With only three Slams separating Djokovic from the record tally of Rafael Nadal & Roger Federer, next season is likely to be very important in the GOAT race.

While the stakes continue to be high for Novak Djokovic on the court, things couldn't be more peaceful for him off-court. And with his lovely family by his side, Djokovic recently decided to change his permanent residence - moving from Monte Carlo, Monaco to Marbella, Spain.

The 17-time Major winner had stayed in Marbella with his family just after the COVID-19 pandemic had brought the entire world to a standstill. While Novak Djokovic had rented the property back then, he has reportedly purchased it now - for 10 million euros - thus facilitating a permanent move there.

Some pictures of Djokovic's mansion were even published on social media earlier, which showcased just how beautiful and stunning it is.

Djokovic's Marbella villa is located in one of the most upscale neighborhoods of the Spanish city. There are nine bedrooms in the main house, as well as eight bathrooms.

The house has a huge yard that oversees a scenic view of the sea and the mountains, and the Serb has also made sure there are enough arrangements for training.

An outside view of Novak Djokovic's €10M Marbella villa

The house has a large gym where Novak Djokovic can train, and outside there is a swimming pool as well as a tennis court. Djokovic and his family also have at their disposal a private spa center which is equipped with jacuzzies, a sauna and a Turkish bath.

Here are a few more pictures of Novak Djokovic's Marbella house:

A view of the swimming pool

The entertainment area

The gym

The sauna

Monte Carlo: A haven for many tennis players apart from Novak Djokovic

Monte Carlo is known as the playground of the rich and famous, and it's also where many of the world's top tennis players have based themselves. The likes of Novak Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov and Daniil Medvedev have all lived in the province in Monaco at some point of their career, for varying reasons.

Novak Djokovic retrieves a shot at the Monte Carlo Masters

Novak Djokovic was based in Belgrade during his younger days, before deciding to move to Monte Carlo in 2005. By his own admission, one of the reasons why Djokovic made the shift was his growing popularity in Serbia, which had started to overwhelm him.

In Monte Carlo the Serb could train privately without too many prying eyes, while also enjoying the province's tax-free status. Novak Djokovic would train at the Monte Carlo Country Club during his time in Monaco, living there for 15 years.