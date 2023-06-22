"Novak Djokovic must be rolling on the floor laughing" - Tennis fans react to Sebastian Korda claiming he is one of the favorites at Wimbledon

Sebastian Korda saying that he feels as if he is one of the favorites at Wimbledon took the tennis world by storm, with many fans online having different reactions.

Speaking to the media after his win over Frances Tiafoe in the second round of the 2023 Queen's Club Championships, Korda sang praises of his performance on grass.

"I move really well and definitely have a game that not very many people have, I'm an aggressive player, I like to come to the net, I have good hands, and I definitely feel as if I’m one of the favorites at Wimbledon," Korda stated.

The 22-year-old American does indeed have a grasscourt skillset. This was evidenced by his win over Tiafoe, the champion of the 2023 Stuttgart Open.

Fans and journalists agreed that Korda could have success at Wimbledon in the future, but probably not as soon as this year.

"I don't think that's the case this year, but I really think a healthy Sebi Korda can be one of the favorites for Wimbledon. It's amazing to watch him play on the surface," tennis journalist Jose Morgado wrote on Twitter.

José Morgado



"I don't think that's the case this year, but I really think a healthy Sebi Korda can be one of the favorites for Wimbledon. It's amazing to watch him play on the surface," tennis journalist Jose Morgado wrote on Twitter.

Many fans, though, were quick to remind Korda of the existence of Novak Djokovic, the seven-time Wimbledon winner, and the reigning champion.

"Djokovic must be rolling on the floor laughing and howling 'another one!'" a fan wrote on social media.

"Djokovic must be rolling on the floor laughing and howling 'another one!'" a fan wrote on social media.

There were those who agreed with the American, fancying his chances in 2023.

"Seb Korda is in the conversation for winning this year's Wimbledon definitely, sure he will in the future," a fan shared.

"Seb Korda is in the conversation for winning this year's Wimbledon definitely, sure he will in the future," a fan shared.

Here are some more reactions:

senorita rita
"There are things you think to yourself, and then there are things you say outloud in front of the worlds media"

Matt K
"Perhaps win a grass court tournament first before giving yourself that tag."

Shreyas Shetty



"I like this guy and no doubt, his game style suits grass. But a favourite for the title?"

RensSportsBlogTennis

"Also tennis twitter: How arrogant of the next gen to believe that they can win Slams. The Big 3 never proclaimed themselves favourites for anything."

"Tennis twitter: The next gen have no self-belief that they can win Slams. They worship the Big 3 too much. Also tennis twitter: How arrogant of the next gen to believe that they can win Slams. The Big 3 never proclaimed themselves favourites for anything."

Ruggiero Tortora
"I do agree with him. He's terrific on grass, the only question mark is his physical conditions. Could easily be in the top 8 at Wimbledon if everything works for the best. We'll see!"

wolf
"Did something happen to Djokovic or this one is just in imagination land"

nic



"bro played two good matches in january and now thinks he's one of the favorites at wimbledon"

Sebastian Korda to face Cameron Norrie in Queen's Club Championships 2023 quarterfinals

Sebastian Korda and Cameron Norrie at the Delray Beach Open

Sebastian Korda is set to face Wimbledon 2022 finalist Cameron Norrie in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Queen's Club Championships in London.

Korda returned from injury just in time for the end of the clay court season. He has picked up his form at the Queen's Club getting two straight-set victories thus far.

The World No. 32 defeated Dan Evans, 6-4, 7-5, in the first round, and Frances Tiafoe, 7-6(2), 6-3, in the second round.

Meanwhile, his next opponent, Cameron Norrie, bested Miomir Kecmanovic, 6-4, 7-6(5), in the first round. He then beat grass court specialist Jordan Thompson, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, in the second round.

This will be the fourth head-to-head matchup between Korda and Norrie, with the American leading 2-1.

Sebastian Korda won their first battle in the 2021 Delray Beach Open semifinals, 6-3, 7-5, and also in the 2022 Australian Open first round, 6-3, 6-0, 6-4. Norrie had his revenge in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Delray Beach Open, 6-2, 1-6, 7-6(4).

