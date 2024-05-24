Novak Djokovic next match: Serb's schedule at French Open 2024

World No. 1 and defending champion Novak Djokovic's 2024 French Open campaign is about to get underway. While most of his contemporaries have already arrived in Paris, he's still competing at the Geneva Open.

The Serb hasn't had enough matches, so he decided to take a wildcard to participate there. He has reached the semifinals and will take on Tomas Machac for a spot in the title round on Friday (May 24).

Earlier, Djokovic made the semifinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters and the third round of the Italian Open. He captured his third French Open crown last year, completing a triple career Grand Slam. A triumph this year will make him the first man to achieve the quadruple career Grand Slam.

Additionally, the Serb is gunning for a record 25th Major title. With more history on the line, here's a glance at his schedule at this year's French Open:

Novak Djokovic's next match

The Serb will kick off his title defense against French wildcard Pierre-Hugues Herbert, who has mainly competed on the Challenger circuit this season, winning one title.

He has won five matches over the last two seasons on the ATP Tour. He lost his only meeting against the World No. 1 at the 2013 Paris Masters in straight sets.

Novak Djokovic's schedule for French Open 2024

Players in the top half of the draw will contest their first-round matches on Monday and Tuesday. Based on that, here are the possible dates for the defending champion's matches at the French Open:

Monday (May 27)/Tuesday (May 28) - R1 vs Pierre Hugues-Herbert

Thursday, May 30 - R2 vs Constant Lestienne/Roberto Carballes Baena

Saturday, June 1 - R3 vs Lorenzo Musetti/Gael Monfils (potential)

Monday, June 3 - R4 vs Tommy Paul/Francisco Cerundolo (potential)

Wednesday, June 5 - QF vs Casper Ruud/Taylor Fritz (potential)

Friday, June 7 - SF vs Rafael Nadal/Alexander Zverev (potential)

Sunday, June 9 - Final vs Jannik Sinner/Carlos Alcaraz/Stefanos Tsitsipas (potential)

Where to watch Novak Djokovic live in action at French Open 2024?

Novak Djokovic at the 2024 Italian Open. (Photo: Getty)

Viewers from the following countries can keep up with the Serb's matches live on the following channels and sites:

France - France TV, Amazon Prime

Europe (All territories except France) - Eurosport

Austria - Servus TV

Belgium - RTBF

Switzerland - SRG SSR

United Kingdom - Eurosport, Discovery+

USA - NBC, Peacock, Tennis Channel, & Bally Sports

Canada - RDS, TSN

Latin America - ESPN

North Africa and Middle East - beIN Sports

Sub-Saharan Africa - Super Sport, Canal+

Asia (All territories) - beIN Sports

China - CCTV, IQIYI

Japan - WOWOW

India - Sony Ten

Vietnam - VTVCab

Taiwan - ELTA TV

South Korea - CJ Media

Australia - Nine Network, Stan Sport

New Zealand - Sky

