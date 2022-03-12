Novak Djokovic next tournament: World No. 2 confirms he will play Monte Carlo Masters on his website

Novak Djokovic has confirmed on his website that he will open his clay season at the 2022 Monte Carlo Masters. The Serb announced his participation in the tournament after withdrawing from the Masters 1000 events at Indian Wells and Miami.

Djokovic was in the draw for the Indian Wells masters until the very last minute, despite being unable to travel to the United States as he is unvaccinated against COVID-19. He later took to Twitter to announce that he will not be playing the Sunshine Double in America.

Novak Djokovic @DjokerNole While I was automatically listed in the @BNPPARIBASOPEN and @MiamiOpen draw I knew it would be unlikely I’d be able to travel. The CDC has confirmed that regulations won’t be changing so I won't be able to play in the US. Good luck to those playing in these great tournaments While I was automatically listed in the @BNPPARIBASOPEN and @MiamiOpen draw I knew it would be unlikely I’d be able to travel. The CDC has confirmed that regulations won’t be changing so I won't be able to play in the US. Good luck to those playing in these great tournaments 👊

The Serb's vaccination status has put his entire 2022 schedule into limbo. After entering with a medical exemption, Djokovic was deported from Melbourne, denying him the opportunity to defend his Australian Open title. He has played only one tournament this year so far at the ATP 500 event in Dubai.

Since then, he has lost his position at the top of the ATP rankings to Daniil Medvedev.

However, after French authorities announced that it will lift its policy on COVID-19 vaccine passes to enter the country, the Serb is now free to play the Monte Carlo Masters and defend his title at Roland Garros this year.

The World No. 2 will also likely play the ATP 250 claycourt event in Belgrade, his hometown. Members of his family are involved in the organization of the tournament.

Novak Djokovic is a two-time champion in Monte Carlo

Novak Djokovic with the 2013 Monte Carlo Masters trophy

Novak Djokovic will return to the clay courts of Monte Carlo this year as a two-time champion of the event. The Serb won the title in the French municipality in 2013 and 2015, defeating Rafael Nadal in the final and semifinal respectively and Berdych in the final in 2015.

The World No. 2 has not fared as well in recent editions of the event. Djokovic was defeated by Dan Evans in the third round last year and lost to Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals in 2019.

He lost to Dominic Thiem in the third round in 2018, and succumbed to Gilles Simon in three sets in the second round in 2017.

Novak Djokovic's form in Monte Carlo is likely to be unpredictable. The Serb has only played three matches in 2022 so far in Dubai, defeating Karen Khachanov and Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets before bowing out to Jiri Vesely in the quarterfinal.

Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey Novak Djokovic 2022 season so far:



Dubai QF



Season record: 2-1 Novak Djokovic 2022 season so far:Dubai QFSeason record: 2-1

A strong showing in Monaco may prove to be vital for the Serb if he is to gain momentum for the European clay swing to defend his French Open crown.

