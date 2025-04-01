Novak Djokovic next tournament: All you need to know about Serb's schedule after Miami Open heartbreak

Novak Djokovic is expected to compete next at the Monte Carlo Masters after his crushing loss to Jakub Mensik in the final of the Miami Open 2025. The Serb showed great tenacity as he battled till the end in a bid to win his 100th title but succumbed to the Czech youngster in a stellar showdown.

The 37-year-old was impressed with his opponent and hailed him as a deserving winner. Mensik managed to outplay the veteran, who had won the Miami Open six times before.

"It hurts me to admit it, but you were better. In the clutch moments, you delivered the goods; unbelievable serving and just a phenomenal effort mentally as well to stay tough in a difficult moment," he said during the trophy ceremony.

The Serb has displayed top-level shape in the tournament and won in straight sets in all his matches before the final. However, towards the end of the final, he was seemingly struggling, the reason for which could have been the hot and humid Miami weather.

As the clay swing for the calender year kicks off, Novak Djokovic will look to diagnose the reasons that have contributed to this loss and come back stronger.

Even though clay has brought on a lot of challenges for the player, he managed to make the most of his short time on the surface last year.

Novak Djokovic and his 2024 clay season

Novak Djokovic will look to get over his Miami Open loss- Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic entered the clay season last year as the rankings leader but stooped down the ladder owing to his right knee injury. This trouble led the Serb to pull out from the Madrid Open and the Italian Open, followed by a heartbreaking Roland Garros withdrawal due to the injury sustained during his Monte Carlo campaign.

However, he made an impressive recovery and came back to the sport in August. Post this, he achieved a landmark win in his career after defeating Carlos Alcaraz in the gold medal match of the 2024 Paris Olympics on the glistening Philippe Chatrier centre court.

He boasts an incredible track record at the Monte Carlo Masters as well, having won the tournament twice- in 2013 and 2015. Last year too, he put forth a competitive display but lost to Casper Ruud in the semifinals. As the tournament kicks off on April 6, the 24-time Grand Slam champion will look to bag another trophy under his belt and further prove his domination in the sport.

