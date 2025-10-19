  • home icon
  • "Novak Djokovic being too nice to Jannik Sinner nowadays" - Fans react to Italian's unexpected gesture with Serb's racket at Six Kings Slam

By Sudipto Pati
Modified Oct 19, 2025 04:16 GMT
Novak Djokovic (left) and Jannik Sinner (right) at the 2025 Six Kings Slam
Jannik Sinner was spotted swinging Novak Djokovic's racket on the final day of action at this year's Six Kings Slam exhibition tournament in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Unsurprisingly, several tennis fans reacted to the moment, with some joking that swinging the legendary Serb's racket will help the Italian achieve even more on-court success going forward.

On Saturday, October 18, in the buildup to the 2025 Six Kings Slam's third-place and championship matches, a fan at Riyadh's ANB Arena captured Sinner and Djokovic in conversation courtside as the Italian gently swung the Serb's racket.

Upon taking notice of the video, some fans wondered how Novak Djokovic could be this nice to Jannik Sinner considering the one-sided nature of their rivalry in recent times. The Italian has won six of his last seven competitive meetings against the Serb. Even at this year's Six Kings Slam, it was Sinner who reached the final by beating the former No. 1 and 24-time Major champion in the semis.

"Novak lowk being too nice to jannik nowadays did the ghost of uncmas past come to him and tell him hes getting an express ticket to the hellflames if he doesn’t lock in or ?," one fan wrote.
"What kind of alternate universe is this after novak was publicly rooting for jannik to lose australia open to zverat," commented another.
"Was blessed by the GOAT racket," another fan chimed in.
"The world isn’t ready for post djokovic racquet touch Sinner," one joked.
"Yeah he's going on a 50 match winning streak from touching the satanic juju in that racket," added another.
"Yeah we're coming for everything in 2026. Watch this space," weighed in yet another fan.

Novak Djokovic's physical struggles culminate in Serb's mid-match retirement in third-place match at Six Kings Slam; Jannik Sinner successfully defends crown

Novak Djokovic in action at the 2025 Six Kings Slam (Source: Getty)
The third-place match at the 2025 Six Kings Slam saw losing semifinalists Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz lock horns, with the Serb boasting an 11-0 head-to-head lead against the American in competitive encounters.

On this occasion though, it was Fritz who secured third place courtesy a walkover after the Serb, who sustained a left leg injury during the match, decided to retire after losing a 75-minute long first set. Before leaving the court, the former No. 1 apologized to the crowd, saying:

"Not great, I want to apologise to everybody. Sorry guys. Sorry you couldn’t see the second set. It was one of the longest sets I’ve played."

Later, Jannik Sinner, who won the inaugural edition of the Six Kings Slam last year, successfully defended his crown. In a repeat of last year's final against Carlos Alcaraz, the Italian produced a ruthless display to take down the Spaniard 6-2, 6-4.

