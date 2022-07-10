"Let's go to a night club and go nuts" - Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic continue their bromance on social media ahead of Wimbledon final

Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios will face each other in the Wimbledon final on Sunday.

The new and ongoing "bromance" between the two finalists is likely to continue irrespective of what transpires in the title round, if the social media exchanges between the duo are anything to go by.

Djokovic and Kyrgios happened to bump into each other during practice and bonded further via an Instagram conversation before the big final.

When the Serb asked his opponent if he was inviting him to dinner, Kyrgios replied in the affirmative, with Djokovic suggesting that the winner of Sunday's final would pay the bill.

The Aussie agreed and suggested that they visit a nightclub and "go nuts."

"If you are inviting me for a drink or dinner I accept. PS, winner of tomorrow pays," Novak Djokovic wrote.

"Deal, lets go to a nighclub and go nuts," Nick Kyrgios responded.

The above interaction comes in light of Kyrgios suggesting that there was a "bromance" developing between him and the six-time Wimbledon champion after he supported Djokovic during the visa controversy at the Australian Open earlier this year.

Relations between the two players have not always been at their best, with Kyrgios trolling Djokovic after the former World No. 1 was disqualified from the 2020 US Open for accidentally hitting an official.

Nicholas Kyrgios @NickKyrgios Swap me for jokers incident. ‘Accidentally hitting the ball kid in the throat’ how many years would I be banned for? Swap me for jokers incident. ‘Accidentally hitting the ball kid in the throat’ how many years would I be banned for?

After a stormy clash with Stefanos Tsitsipas on and off the court in his third-round match, Kyrgios reminded the press of his support for Djokovic at the Australian Open earlier this year.

"We definitely have a bit of a bromance now. I felt like I was the only player to stand up for him with all that drama at the Australian Open and that's where respect is earned, when a real life crisis is happening," Kyrgios said.

Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios final promises to be a humdinger despite recent bonhomie

Novak Djokovic aims to create more history at Wimbledon

Despite the recent bonhomie between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios, a humdinger of a contest is on the cards in the Wimbledon final.

While Kyrgios is aiming to win his first-ever Grand Slam, his opponent has won 20 but is chasing Rafael Nadal's tally of 22 with the knowledge that he may not be able to play another Major until the French Open next year.

The Serb will be wary of Kyrgios, who has won both of their previous encounters and is on a dream run at Wimbledon this year.

Djokovic has managed to bag just a single title this year (Rome Masters) and was put to the test by Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon quarterfinals. The Italian won the first two sets but couldn't close out proceedings as the Serb rallied back to take the next three.

Djokovic got past Cameron Norrie in the semifinals in four sets, while Kyrgios advanced to the final as a result of Rafael Nadal's withdrawal from the competition due to an abdominal injury.

