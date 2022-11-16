Novak Djokovic opens up about Australian visa ban being overturned: "It was a relief, I could not receive better news"

Novak Djokovic is finally a relieved man after it was recently confirmed that his potential three-year exclusion period from entering Australia has been overturned. The 21-time Grand Slam champion will also be given a visa to participate in the 2023 Australian Open, where he will attempt to win a record-extending 10th title.

Speaking to the media after beating Andrey Rublev at the 2022 ATP Finals on Wednesday, the Serb expressed his delight at the news.

"Well, of course, I was very happy to receive the news yesterday. Yeah, it was a relief obviously knowing what I and people closest to me in my life have been through this year with what happened in Australia and post Australia obviously. I could not receive better news for sure - during this tournament as well," he said.

Djokovic was deported from Australia earlier this year, mere hours before the tournament began. His unvaccinated status, coupled with some errors in the visa application form, saw the Serb detained before eventually being deported from the country.

After arriving at the Melbourne Airport in January, Djokovic argued that he had a valid medical exemption to enter the country. But former Australian immigration minister Alex Hawke proceeded to cancel the Serb's visa, stating that the latter not only breached immigration rules but that he could also fuel anti-vaccine sentiments Down Under.

Since January, the 35-year-old and his battery of lawyers have been trying hard to get the nine-time champion cleared from all accounts so that he can feature in the 2023 Australian Open.

The Serb, on his part, believes the news immensely boosted his morale and positively impacted his performance against Rublev.

"Did it affect my game today? I would like to believe it did. Why not? I don't think it did affect me too much because I'm familiar with what I need to do in order to prepare myself for every match," he added.

"Of course, I want to go back there, I want to play tennis, do what I do best" - Novak Djokovic on the 2023 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic with his 2021 Australian Open title.

During the press conference, Novak Djokovic acknowledged that he will now have the "clarity" he needs to leave no stone unturned in his preparations for the 2023 Australian Open.

"Of course, knowing that I have clarity now, what I do in the off-season, starting the season in Australia, also of course it did relieve some of the pressure me and my team felt. Just giving that clarity makes it great for us," Djokovic said.

The Serb holds no ill will against the year's opening Slam, having expressed his eagerness and delight at returning to his most successful Major.

"Australian Open has been my most successful Grand Slam. I made some of the best memories there. Of course, I want to go back there, I want to play tennis, do what I do best, hopefully have a great Australian summer," he stated.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : Who will win the 2022 ATP finals? Rafael Nadal Novak Djokovic Daniil Medvedev Stefanos Tsitsipas 1381 votes