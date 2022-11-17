Novak Djokovic: "People sometimes think I'm fake, that I do certain things because I want to be loved"

Novak Djokovic recently opened up about the unjust and harsh criticism he is subject to from the tennis media, lamenting how people often think he is being fake when that is never the case.

Speaking in an interview with La Stampa (as quoted by Il Napolista), the 21-time Grand Slam champion regretted how some of his actions are often misconstrued as the acts of a man who wants to be loved. In contrast, the Serb declared that he was nothing but genuine, admitting that he was disappointed at how freedom of speech has all but ceased to exist in the era of political correctness.

"I know that people sometimes think I'm fake, that I do certain things because I want to be loved. It's not like that, I'm just trying to be genuine. It's something we're losing," Djokovic said, adding, "It is not possible to please everyone but by now the politically correct forces us to give up expressing our ideas with respect, without hatred, but with freedom. Freedom of speech for me today is just an illusion."

As an example, the former World No. 1 pointed to his deportation from Australia earlier this year ahead of the Australian Open, where he was deported from the country after concerned authorities ruled that letting him in might lead to a rise in anti-vax sentiments. The World No. 8 recalled how he had never professed such an opinion, adding that he had only ever wanted bodily autonomy -- which had nothing to do with the anti-vax movement.

"I had an extraordinary example of this this year, with what happened to me around the vaccine issue. I expressed myself for the freedom to be able to dispose of one's body, and immediately I was accused of being a no-vax, which I am not. If you don't belong to a certain way of thinking, you quickly become the bad guy. That's no good," he expressed.

"I'm also interested in talking about what's wrong with the world of tennis" - Novak Djokovic

During the interview, Novak Djokovic also noted that he was interested in raising awareness about everything wrong with tennis, even if he wanted nothing to do with politics in general.

Among other things, the Serb did not understand why only 500 odd people stood to make a living from such a popular sport and wanted to see why it could not be expanded to include more.

"Everything to do with health, for example. But I'm also interested in talking about what's wrong with the world of tennis," Djokovic said. "A sport that in terms of popularity and diffusion comes second only to football and basketball in the NBA, which is followed and practiced everywhere, even in China there are many fields, but which gives a living to just 500 people: does it seem possible to you?"

The 35-year-old was of the opinion that it came down to media manipulation once more, as everyone was focused only on Grand Slam winners and not on the thousands of other players who were struggling in the lower levels of the game.

"Here too the manipulation of the media has something to do with it: we are only talking about the 2 or 3 million that someone who wins a Grand Slam earns, and not about the thousands of players all over the world who don't have the possibility of making a job out of it," Djokovic said.

