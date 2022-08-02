"Novak Djokovic overcame war and threats of starvation to become one of the world’s top tennis players" - US politician Louie Gohmert on why Djokovic should play the US Open

Recently crowned Wimbledon Champion Novak Djokovic has received more support regarding his participation in the US Open, this time from Louie Gohmert, a representative of the state of Texas.

On Monday, Gohmert sent a letter to US president Joe Biden to end the vaccine mandate for foreign travelers into the country.

Henry Rodgers @henryrodgersdc



Read all about it here first:



dailycaller.com/2022/08/01/hou… EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans Demand Biden End Vaccine Mandate For Foreign Travelers Into US, Defend Novak DjokovicRead all about it here first: EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans Demand Biden End Vaccine Mandate For Foreign Travelers Into US, Defend Novak Djokovic Read all about it here first: dailycaller.com/2022/08/01/hou…

Speaking to the Daily Caller, the politician expressed his desire for Novak Djokovic to play in the final Grand Slam of the year.

"Novak Djokovic overcame war and threats of starvation to become one of the world’s top tennis players, if not the top player," said Gohmert.

He went on to slam the Biden administration for its "cold, heartless, malevolent, scientifically oblivious mentality."

Yet, now it appears he may not be able to overcome the Biden Administration’s cold, heartless, malevolent, scientifically oblivious mentality in order to compete in the 2022 U.S. Open,” Gohmert added.

Gohmert has served as the U.S. representative for Texas's first congressional district since 2005. The 68-year-old holds a degree in Jurisdiction and was part of the Tea Party movement.

"The current vaccine mandate for foreign travelers to the United States is not only anti-science, it’s anti-American" - Louie Gohmert

Novak Djokovic celebrates winning the Wimbledon 2022 men's singles title

In his conversation with the Daily Caller, Louie Gohmert accused President Joe Biden of being xenophobic.

"This Administration’s vaccine travel mandate is proof of Biden’s xenophobia and his refusal to move forward as scientific information continues to proliferate," he said.

Jamie Jenkins @statsjamie | Novak Djokovic is included in the entry list of the US Open but currently banned from entry.



Data shows someone fully vaccinated under USA definition just as likely to catch Covid as Djokovic.



His ban is not scientific but coercive control.



statsjamie.co.uk/us-ban-on-the-… | Novak Djokovic is included in the entry list of the US Open but currently banned from entry.Data shows someone fully vaccinated under USA definition just as likely to catch Covid as Djokovic.His ban is not scientific but coercive control. 🚨 | Novak Djokovic is included in the entry list of the US Open but currently banned from entry.➡️ Data shows someone fully vaccinated under USA definition just as likely to catch Covid as Djokovic.💥 His ban is not scientific but coercive control. statsjamie.co.uk/us-ban-on-the-…

The American attorney questioned the scientific logic behind the current vaccine mandate and called it "anti-American."

"The current vaccine mandate for foreign travelers to the United States is not only anti-science, it’s anti-American," he said.

Gohmert also spoke of the lack of liability for the manufacturers of the Covid-19 vaccine.

"At this point in time, it is ludicrous that anyone, anywhere, would currently be mandated to take this Emergency Use Authorized COVID vaccine from which the odds of personal harm increase as the manufacturer’s liability for harm or death are prevented," he continued.

It is the very vaccine Dr. Deborah Birx so eloquently told us last week that she knew would not ‘protect against infection’," he added.

The US Open is set to get underway on August 29.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far