Novak Djokovic overtakes Iga Swiatek to finish 2022 tennis season as the top-earner 

Novak Djokovic claimed the ATP Finals title in Turin on Sunday by defeating Casper Ruud 7-5, 6-3 in the final. In doing so, he also equaled Roger Federer's record of six titles at the tournament.

Along with the prestigious trophy, the Serb also won $4.7 million in prize money, the biggest payout at any tournament in tennis history. It also brings his total prize money won in 2022 to a whopping $ 9.9 million, overtaking Iga Swiatek who won a total of $9.8 million.

The World No. 5 accomplished this feat even though he was barred from participating in two Grand Slams, the Australian Open and the US Open, this year due to his decision to not take the COVID-19 vaccine.

After winning his first title of the year in Rome, he triumphed at Wimbledon for the seventh time. The former World No. 1 then claimed three more titles - at Astana, Tel Aviv, and most recently in Turin.

Earlier this year, the 35-year-old also became the first player to have won more than $160 million in prize money. His peers Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have won over $132 million and $130 million in prize money respectively.

Novak Djokovic ends 2022 season ranked World No. 5

Following his ATP Finals triumph in Turin, Novak Djokovic climbed from World No. 8 to finish the 2022 season ranked No. 5. Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas are ahead of him in the ATP rankings. This is the 15th time in his career that the Serb will end the year in the top five.

He started the year as World No. 1 and maintained his position despite being barred from playing at the Australian Open. He won the Rome Masters and had a quarterfinal finish at Roland Garros, followed by a title win at Wimbledon.

However, Wimbledon did not carry any points this year following its organizer's decision not to bar Russian and Belarusian players from competing. Djokovic also had to sit out the entire North American hardcourt swing, including the ATP Masters in Montreal and Cincinnati and the US Open.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion persevered and won titles in Astana, Tel Aviv, and most recently in Turin to rise to No. 5 in the rankings. He has won 25 out of his last 26 matches, with the sole loss coming in the Paris Masters title clash against Holger Rune.

The Serb has registered a 42-7 win-loss this season across 14 tournaments.

