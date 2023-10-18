Novak Djokovic to partner up with compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic at Paris Masters 2023

Novak Djokovic has not played on the ATP Tour since his triumph at the US Open in September and will be seen on the court next at the 2023 Paris Masters.

The World No. 1 has been enjoying time off the court since the New York Slam, playing golf at the Ryder Cup All-Star match, and will be back in action at one of his favorite stomping grounds in Paris.

He is the top seed in the singles main draw entry list and has also signed up to play doubles at the year's last ATP Masters 1000 tournament.

Djokovic will play doubles in Paris alongside fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic. Their entry ranking is World No. 54. The duo, more known for their exploits in singles events, have not teamed up to play doubles in recent years. However, they have played it separately in 2023.

The Belgrade native last played doubles at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati in August, where he paired up with another Serb, Nikola Cacic. The duo lost to the experienced team of Jamie Murray and Michael Venus in the opening round. Meanwhile, Miomir Kecmanovic partnered with Alexander Bublik in his last doubles match at the Chengdu Open.

Many top players have signed up to play doubles at the Paris Masters this year. The list includes Jannik Sinner and Stan Wawrinka, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Sebastian Korda, Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov, Jiri Lehecka and Ben Shelton, and Sebastian Baez and Lorenzo Musetti, etc.

Novak Djokovic will defend points at Paris Masters 2023

Novak Djokovic and Holger Rune pictured at Paris Masters 2022

Novak Djokovic reached the final of the Paris Masters last year, losing the title to young Dane Holger Rune. As a result, he earned 600 points and will defend them when the tournament's 2023 edition kicks off on October 30 at the Accor Arena.

Last year, the 24-time Grand Slam champion was seeded No. 6 in Paris and defeated Maxime Cressy, Karen Khachanov, Lorenzo Musetti, and No. 5 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas en route to the title bout.

Djokovic was the defending champion and was widely expected to lift his seventh title at the indoor tournament. However, unseeded Rune stunned the tennis world and caused a seismic upset to lift his maiden Masters title, defeating the Serb in a three-set thriller, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.

The 36-year-old has already qualified for the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals, which will be played in Turin, Italy, from November 12 to 19. He won the year-ending championships for the sixth time last year.

He is expected to be the top seed in Turin this year as well. Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, and Jannik Sinner are the other players who have qualified for the tournament so far.

