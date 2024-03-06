Novak Djokovic partners up with Hollywood superstar Charlize Theron, joins Frances Tiafoe, Ons Jabeur & others at 20th annual Desert Smash

Novak Djokovic replaced Frances Tiafoe to partner up with Hollywood superstar Charlize Theron for a mixed doubles match at the 20th annual Desert Smash.

The Desert Smash is a celebrity charity event where professional tennis and Hollywood bring together the best of both worlds. The event celebrated its 20th edition this year, held on March 4 -5, and was hosted by actress Charlize Theron, whose charity Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project was the focus of this edition.

The event which was held at the La Quinta Resort & Club (three Miles away from Indian Wells) featured some of the biggest names in Hollywood and Tennis such as Frances Tiafoe, Casper Ruud, Ons Jabeur, Gavin Rossdale, Yvonne Orji, and many others.

During the final match of the event, Tiafoe partnered up with Theron for a mixed doubles game, but Novak Djokovic made a surprise appearance. He subsequently replaced the American and teamed up with the Hollywood Star.

"Sorry man, I think I'll take over," The Serb poked fun at Tiafoe

Expand Tweet

Here are some other highlights.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Djokovic, a frequent visitor at the Desert Smash, spoke about the event appreciating the atmosphere while poking fun at the actress' tennis skills.

Thank you, well as you said we go back, I think 15 years, even more, and time flies so it's a great honor to be here to support also Charlize, her foundation. and she made me work today, she made me run, but that was part of the strategy I guess, right? You're there at the net, you’re looking good and I am running."

The World No. 1 then thanked the organizers for turning this event into a great tradition and gave a thumbs-up to everyone involved.

"But yeah great to be on court with you guys as well of course and all of you guys I know I see some familiar faces over the years, people have been coming back and supporting this event. So that has been a tradition, a great tradition, it’s an awesome event. Well done everyone who is part of this."

Novak Djokovic arrives in Indian Wells as he chases new record

Novak Djokovic has 24 Major titles to his name

Novak Djokovic is aiming to win his sixth Indian Wells Masters, which will help him break the tie with Roger Federer for the most titles at the tournament. He returns to the California Desert after a five-year hiatus and took to Instagram to announce his arrival.

"Last time I played on this beautiful court it was 2019. Feels like it was yesterday. Amazing to be back at #TennisParadise 😃 can’t wait for tournament to start! Let’s go 💪➡️🎾 #idemooo"

Djokovic last won the event all the way back in 2016 when he beat Milos Raonic in the final after dropping just two games.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis