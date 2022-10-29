Novak Djokovic pens a note for the little fan to whom he gifted his racquet

When Novak Djokovic defeated Matteo Berrettini 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in the final of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships, he equaled Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's record for the most number of Grand Slam titles — 20.

In the on-court celebrations that followed, the Serb spotted a seven-year-old fan, Ivanka Li, sitting in the front row with her father and holding a hand-written placard for the player. It read "N for number 1, O for outstanding, V for victorious, A for ambitious, and K for kissable." The little one's gesture compelled the tennis icon to reach out to her and gift her one of his racquets.

According to one of Djokovic's biggest followers, Ivanka, who plays tennis, spent the last few days training at the player's tennis center and the 35-year-old penned a short and sweet note for her.

"Ivanka, the little girl whom @DjokerNole gave his racket to at Wimby 21 spent this week & last having lessons at Novak’s tennis Center (btw, having see her play myself, let’s keep an eye on her for the future. Yesterday, he left a note to her: look," the fan tweeted.

The 21-time Grand Slam winner wished Ivanka luck and requested her to visit again whenever she can.

"Dear Ivanka, I hope you enjoyed your time at the centre. We enjoyed having you and your family around. Please come back when you can. Wishing you big luck and courage on your journey," Djokovic wrote.

Ivanka's mother Chris Li also shared the note on her social media, thanking the Serb for his kindness.

"I prepared 1000 speeches but none of the words were able to come out from my mouth, extremely grateful to the kindest @djokernole," Chris wrote.

"I'm feeling good on the court and I'm satisfied with my game" - Novak Djokovic ahead of the Paris Masters

Novak Djokovic is currently ranked seventh

Missing multiple tournaments this year due to his unvaccinated status has not kept Novak Djokovic from winning titles. The Serb recorded his career's 14th season where he won a minimum of four singles titles in a year. Speaking to Sportal recently, the 35-year-old stated that winning his last two titles in Israel and Kazakhstan boosted his confidence.

"I am going to Paris, preparing for the last two tournaments of the year, the Masters in Paris and the Final Masters in Turin," Djokovic said. "I feel good. These last two competitions, in Astana and Tel Aviv, and the titles won, raised my level of self-confidence as well as motivation. It's kind of natural and normal. When you win, you want to play more and continue that streak."

He added that he was satisfied with the level of tennis he was producing and that he wanted to finish the year on a high.

"I hope I can finish this season in the best possible way because this year was very unusual, different, quite challenging mentally and emotionally for me. I'm glad that I'm feeling good again on the court and I'm satisfied with my game," he added.

