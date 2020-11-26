"Novak Djokovic is a person who needs to be loved" - Henri Leconte

Former French Open finalist and World No. 5 Henri Leconte believes Novak Djokovic is someone who yearns for affection, especially because of his relative lack of popularity compared to Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Novak Djokovic has cemented his status as one of the greatest players of all time. He has 17 Grand Slam titles and 36 Masters trophies to his name, and he has ended the season as World No. 1 a record-tying six times.

But the Serbian champ has also ruffled some feathers in recent times with the organization of the ill-advised Adria Tour, the launch of the Professional Tennis Players Association against the wishes of the ATP, and the disqualification at the US Open after accidentally hitting a lineswoman with the ball.

In a recent interview, Henri Leconte pointed out how Novak Djokovic is a unique person who is always trying to do something 'different' from his peers.

"Novak Djokovic is a person who needs to be loved. He does not have as much popularity as a Rafael Nadal or a Roger Federer. Novak is always looking for that little extra over his two rivals. He wants to be different and he is different, he does not have the same thinking and the same vision," Leconte said.

Sometimes Novak Djokovic is awkward, but he is also incredibly generous: Henri Leconte

Novak Djokovic at the Nitto ATP Finals

According to Henri Leconte, Novak Djokovic's comments can come off as awkward at times because he tends to speak his mind. Leconte himself has earned plenty of flak for his blunt comments over the years, but the Frenchman doesn't see any problem with that.

"Yes, sometimes he's awkward," Leconte said. "But we all have the right to be clumsy. He is someone who has the audacity to say certain things. He made mistakes that cost him dearly. Afterwards, the way of saying it can be improved and I'm the one who says that."

Leconte added that the Serb is also someone who is incredibly generous, as seen in his work through his charity foundation. The Novak Djokovic Foundation aims to give children in Serbia quality preschool education, and during the pandemic it has also raised funds and supplied medial equipment to those in need.

"But he is also someone of incredible generosity when you see what he does for children in Serbia or for his foundation. This is what makes him charming too," Leconte said.