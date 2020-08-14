Novak Djokovic Foundation donates 12 million Serbian dinars for construction of school

Over the years, Novak Djokovic has established himself as an excellent ambassador not just for tennis, but for the world of sport in general. He has done a whole host of philanthropic acts, and has come to be synonymous with humanitarian efforts.

After starting the Novak Djokovic Foundation in 2012, the Serb streamlined his efforts in an organised manner. The foundation has found major success across the Eastern European region, an area where he 33-year-old has grown up.

The Novak Djokovic Foundation has carved out a clear path for itself in education, having helped in the construction of an array of playschools across the world.

Most recently, as per Serbian publication Politika, the foundation has committed to the construction of another pre-school in the municipality of Trstenik - which is in the Stopanja district of Serbia.

Want to express our gratitude and pride for everything Novak Djokovic has done: President of Trstenik

Novak Djokovic with the Serbian flag after winning the 2016 BNP Paribas Open in California

The project carries an ultimate financial valuation of 24 million Serbian dinars, and the total value of the commitment made by the Novak Djokovic Foundation stands at 12 million Serbian dinars.

Marko Kovacevic, project manager at the Novak Djokovic Foundation, reiterated the goal of the organisation and claimed that this donation is to empower as many possible children with quality education.

"Unfortunately, as many as 657 children living on the territory of Trstenik do not have the opportunity to attend kindergarten, and that is why there is a great need in this local community to expand the capacity of the preschool institution," said Kovacevic.

The pre-school will have state-of-the-art facilities with an area of 280 square meters. It will provide as many as 75 children with high quality pre-school education, as per Kovacevic.

The President on the municipality of Trstenik, Aleksandar Ciric, gave a note of thanks to Novak Djokovic, his family and the foundation for the generous donation.

"The construction of this facility improves the conditions for quality early development and growth of children," President Ciric said.

"We want to express our gratitude and pride for everything that Novak and Jelena Djokovic and the Foundation have done for our country, and what they will do for Trstenik in the coming period, and that will be an additional motive for us to continue investing in creating better conditions for the youngest generations," he added.