The Novak Djokovic Foundation

Novak Djokovic has contributed over $1.165 million for good causes this year, once again reinforcing his incredible philanthropic side. This gigantic amount has gone towards the fight against COVID-19, the bushfire relief work in Australia, the drive to combat hunger in USA and Brazil, as well as towards preschool education of the underprivileged.

A bulk of this contribution has been channeled via the Novak Djokovic Foundation, which caters to the well-being of children from an early age. In addition to the donations provided by Djokovic out of his own pocket, he is also doing a tremendous amount of humanitarian work through his foundation.

On the day Novak Djokovic turned 33, the Novak Djokovic Foundation announced in a tweet that it had raised US$ 64,000 for the development of kindergartens in Svilajnac and Indjija (both in Serbia).

As explained by Djokovic's wife Jelena, who happens to be the global CEO of the Novak Djokovic Foundation, the 'Schools for Life' concept was first introduced in small communities in Serbia. It focuses on providing quality education in areas where there aren't enough students to necessitate the opening of large preschools and full-time programmes.

Sviljanac and Indija are two such villages where the concept has been successfully implemented. The Novak Djokovic Foundation has been active for 13 years in the field of promoting preschool education, with the aim that every child in Serbia receives a foundation for a lifetime to build their dreams upon.

Schools of Life serve the rural areas of the country, where not every child gets to attend preschool. The programme offers young children an opportunity to express their potential and is particularly helpful for families where both spouses go to work. Children get to learn more by socialising with other children their age.

How many good causes has Novak Djokovic contributed to this year?

The Novak Djokovic Foundation has played its part during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, by doubling its efforts to cater to the young and underprivileged. In a personal capacity, Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena have contributed €1 million - equivalent to approximately $1.09 million - to the Foundation for purchasing ventilators and other medical equipment in the fight against the pandemic.

Novak Djokovic had said at the time that the fight against COVID-19 is far from easy and that the numbers are not 'pleasant':

“The fight is not easy, numbers are not pleasant, but I am convinced that we will manage to make it out of this stronger than before.

The world's top-ranked player also urged for a united effort to help each other so that the virus is defeated quickly and the world is able to return to normal.

"It is important to remain united in this fight, to help each other, so we can defeat this virus faster and easier. We would like to use this opportunity to invite everyone else to join us and help numerous families and people who need help to survive and get healthy again.”

Djokovic's wife Jelena also reiterated her husband's stance and said that the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic would be a marathon and not a sprint.

“What has become clear to us is that this situation is going to be a marathon, rather than a speed race, and it would be good for us to rationally and strategically utilise both our strength and resources to be able to push through to the very end. In moments like this, having high-quality equipment is essential – ventilators – above all, which can save people’s lives,” she had added.

Recently, the Novak Djokovic Foundation, in collaboration with Henkel, donated five ventilators and five clinical monitors to a General Hospital in Krusevac, Serbia.

Earlier in the year, Novak Djokovic and his wife had pledged to match the amount raised by the Foundation in their 'Season of Giving' campaign. The Serb ended up donating $140,000 to the campaign, thus bringing the total amount raised to $280,000.

Novak Djokovic also donated $25,000 to bushfire relief work in Australia, after Maria Sharapova urged him to match her own donation. He even contributed an undisclosed amount to Rafael Nadal's charity last month, which earned a heartfelt thank-you note from the Spaniard.

In addition, Djokovic is participating in the 'All In Challenge', wherein he will be contributing his time and money towards providing a special VIP experience to the highest bidder. The proceeds from the bid will go towards combating hunger in the USA.

There's more: Novak Djokovic is also making an appearance in Guga Kuerten's 'Winning Together' campaign, in a bid to help feed Brazilian families affected by the pandemic. His Foundation, meanwhile is conducting a series of tennis tournaments in June, the proceeds from which will go towards charitable causes.

All together, the monetary value of Novak Djokovic's charitable contributions this year totals around $1.165 million. But if we add his contribution to Nadal's charity, the price of ventilators donated by the Novak Djokovic Foundation, the other humanitarian work done by the Foundation, and the value of Djokovic's time spent in the All In and Winning Together campaigns, the real worth of the Serb's charity work would come to an amount even more staggering.