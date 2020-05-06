Novak Djokovic accepts the 'All In Challenge' to help fight hunger

Novak Djokovic

Eight-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic has accepted the #AllInChallenge in order to aid the fight against hunger.

As part of the 'All in Challenge', Novak Djokovic will give tennis aficionados a memorable experience at the next US Open. Those who bid the highest will win a trip for two to the next US Open for three nights, with the proceeds going towards alleviating hunger in USA.

I’m all in for the #allinchallenge to help support Americans facing hunger. Come be my guest at the next @usopen. Bid on the experience at https://t.co/ARmAx0Af2s 🙏🏻



Thanks @garyvee for inviting me in. I nominate @serenawilliams @KingJames and @GerardButler. pic.twitter.com/ZCxRLTQpES — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) April 18, 2020

The auction winner will get a chance to sit in Djokovic’s box for a match as well as enjoy a chat with the Serb and his team at the venue. They will also get the chance to play with the World No. 1 and receive two signed racquets and sets of match gear.

Michael Rubin, co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and founder of Fanatics, created the 'All In Challenge' as a form of digital fundraising. The All In Challenge attracts donations by offering "once-in-a-lifetime experiences" from sports, music and entertainment personalities as potential prizes.

Novak Djokovic, who has been socially active during the COVID-19 lockdown, has made financial contributions for relief efforts in his native Serbia as well as to the Rafa Nadal Academy in Spain. The 17-time Grand Slam champion has continued with his philanthropic traditions by pledging his support to the All In Challenge.

The Serb has further nominated Serena Williams, LeBron James and Gerard Butler to join the 'All In Challenge', urging the trio to come forward and participate in the noble exercise.

What else has Novak Djokovic been up to during the COVID-19 lockdown?

Novak Djokovic started 2020 by winning all six of his singles matches for the victorious Team Serbia at the inaugural ATP Cup. The Serb then beat Roger Federer in the semifinals before recovering from two sets to one down against Dominic Thiem to win a record-extending eighth title at the Australian Open.

A fifth title triumph in Dubai extended Novak Djokovic's perfect start to the year to 19-0, and he seemed invincible as the tour headed to his happy hunting grounds at Indians Wells and Miami. However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic that engulfed USA and large parts of Europe led the ATP to suspend the tour till 13th July.

Novak Djokovic has been very active on social media lately, making the most of his downtime during the COVID-19 lockdown. He caught up with his good friend Andy Murray on an Instagram video chat and also had a 'fanboy' interaction with the recently retired Maria Sharapova.

With at least two more months before professional tennis can make a return, Novak Djokovic is all set to continue entertaining fans with his social media updates and posts.