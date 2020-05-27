Novak Djokovic's foundation is continuing its good work in a time of crisis

Novak Djokovic Foundation

The Novak Djokovic Foundation has announced that it is building a new kindergarten - for 60 children - in Topola, Serbia.

In this regard, the Novak Djokovic Foundation put out a tweet where it mentioned the commencement of work. Topola is a municipality which is situated about an hour's drive away from the Serbian capital of Belgrade.

We are building a new kindergarten for children from Topola!🏫

Today we marked the beginning of works on the upgraded part of the kindergarten in this municipality.✨

After the completion of the works, there will be 60 new places for children from this area!❤️ pic.twitter.com/6LXRN2OjLA — Novak Djokovic Foundation (@novakfoundation) May 26, 2020

Earlier, on the day Novak Djokovic turned 33, the Novak Djokovic Foundation had announced raising $64,000 for the development of kindergartens in Svilajnac and Indjija in Serbia.

Happy birthday @DjokerNole!🎉

For your birthday campaign last year, we raised $64,000!🎁

Thanks to generous donations from all of you, we invested in the construction of kindergartens in Svilajnac and Indjija!🏫

Thank you for your support!@jelenadjokovic https://t.co/DBYLFXsffe — Novak Djokovic Foundation (@novakfoundation) May 22, 2020

In the video, Djokovic's wife Jelena, who happens to be the global CEO of the Novak Djokovic Foundation, said that the 'Schools for Life' concept was first introduced in small communities in Serbia. The focus of 'Schools for Life' was on providing quality education in areas where there weren't enough students to necessitate the opening of large preschools.

Sviljanac and Indija are two such villages where the 'Schools for Life' concept has been successfully implemented.

The Novak Djokovic Foundation has been active for 13 years in the field of promoting preschool education. It works with the aim that every child in Serbia should receive a foundation for a lifetime to build their dreams upon.

Schools of Life especially are especially beneficial in the rural areas of Serbia, where not every child gets to attend preschool. The programme offers young children an opportunity to express their potential and is particularly helpful for families where both spouses go to work.

What else has the Novak Djokovic Foundation done in the last few months?

The Novak Djokovic Foundation

Apart from furthering the cause of providing quality pre-school education, the Novak Djokovic Foundation has actively contributed during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena, through the Novak Djokovic Foundation, contributed €1 million for the purchase of ventilators and other medical equipment in Serbia's efforts to combat the virus.

Novak Djokovic had said at the time that the fight against COVID-19 was not going to be easy as the numbers were not 'pleasant'.

“The fight is not easy, numbers are not pleasant, but I am convinced that we will manage to make it out of this stronger than before.

In this respect, Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena further added that the COVID-19 battle would be a marathon and would need a concerted and united effort from everyone:

“What has become clear to us is that this situation is going to be a marathon, rather than a speed race, and it would be good for us to rationally and strategically utilise both our strength and resources to be able to push through to the very end. In moments like this, having high-quality equipment is essential – ventilators – above all, which can save people’s lives,” she had added.

The Novak Djokovic Foundation, in collaboration with Henkel, has also donated five ventilators and five clinical monitors to a General Hospital in Krusevac, Serbia.

Apart from aiding relief efforts against COVID-19 in his native country, Novak Djokovic also aided Bushfire Relief work in Australia earlier in the year, besides contributing an undisclosed amount to Rafael Nadal's Foundation.

The world's top-ranked player even vouched his support for Gustavo Kuerten's Vencendo Juntos (Winning Together) campaign, to support over 35,000 Brazilian families affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

In more recent times, the Novak Djokovic Foundation announced a series of tennis tournaments in the Balkan region in June called the Adria Tour, the proceeds from which would go towards charitable causes.