Novak Djokovic to play Hurlingham Tennis Classic, joins Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is set to compete in the Hurlingham Tennis Classic as a warm-up for the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Djokovic is all geared up to play at the 2023 edition of the grasscourt Major, where he will aim to win his record eighth title. He will also strive to secure his 24th Grand Slam title, which would be another remarkable achievement in his tennis career.

Before that, it is confirmed that the Serb will compete in the 2023 Hurlingham Tennis Classic alongside Carlos Alcaraz, Holger Rune, Casper Ruud, and others. The official Twitter account for the tournament confirmed the news, writing:

"World No.1 @DjokerNol set to play at The Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic as he prepares for @Wimbledon."

The SW19 curtain-raiser, taking place from June 27 to July 1, serves as a crucial opportunity for players to fine-tune their grasscourt skills before the highly anticipated Major.

Novak Djokovic recently became the first male player to win 23 Grand Slam titles, surpassing Rafael Nadal

Novak Djokovic pictured at the 2023 French Open with the title

Novak Djokovic recently became the first male tennis player to win 23 Grand Slam singles titles. He achieved this historic milestone at the 2023 French Open, surpassing Rafael Nadal's record (22). Djoker outclassed Casper Ruud in the final to secure his third Roland Garros crown.

After an impeccable performance in the tie-break of the opening set, the Serb swiftly distanced himself from Ruud, ultimately triumphing with a convincing 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5 victory.

The Serb stated in a press conference following his title win that he was incredibly proud to have won the 2023 French Open. He felt blessed to share this moment with the people who have supported him throughout his journey.

"I feel incredibly proud, fulfilled. I'm so blessed to be able to share it with my family, my kids, my wife, my parents, everyone who has been supporting me in this journey," he said.

He went on to say that he is still motivated and inspired to play his best tennis in Grand Slam tournaments because these are the ones that count the most in the sport's history. He added that he is already looking forward to the upcoming Wimbledon Championships.

"So I still feel motivated, I still feel inspired to play the best tennis on these tournaments the most, you know, Grand Slams. Those are the ones that count, I guess, the most in history of our sport. I look forward already to Wimbledon," Djokovic said.

