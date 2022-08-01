"Novak Djokovic played in the US Open last year, he wasn’t vaccinated; why in the name of almighty science can’t he play this year?" - Seth Dillon 

Although the 2022 US Open is less than a month away, Novak Djokovic is still hoping for a change in the US government's policy regarding the entry of unvaccinated travelers.

Both the US and Canada are currently prohibiting foreigners from entering without showing proof of vaccination. This means that the World No. 6 cannot play the Canadian Open, Cincinnati Masters, or the US Open. The Serb recently took to social media to thank fans from around the world for their continued support amidst the ongoing controversy. He also stated that he is practicing for the year's last Major in the hope that the authorities will allow him to play.

"I just wanted to take a moment and say to all of you how grateful I am to see so many messages of support and love from all around the world these days. I wasn’t expecting it, and that’s why it feels so mindblowing. Just wanted to say Thank You," Djokovic wrote.

"It feels special that people connect with my tennis career in such a loving and supportive way and wish for me to continue to compete," he continued. "I am preparing as if I will be allowed to compete, while I await to hear if there is any room for me to travel to US. Fingers crossed."

The latest to come forward in support of Djokovic is news website The Babylon Bee's CEO Seth Dillon. He argued that if the 21-time Grand Slam champion was allowed to play last year without getting the vaccination, there's no reason to ban him this time.

"Djokovic played in the U.S. Open last year, in 2021. He lost in the finals to Medvedev. He wasn’t vaccinated. Why in the name of almighty science can’t he play this year?" Dillon tweeted.

Seth Dillon @SethDillon Djokovic played in the U.S. Open last year, in 2021. He lost in the finals to Medvedev. He wasn’t vaccinated.



Novak Djokovic is clear that he won't get vaccinated

Novak Djokovic could miss his second Major event of the year

A few days before Wimbledon 2022, the US government released a new set of rules and regulations, according to which, foreign travelers would be required to show proof of double vaccination against the coronavirus. Novak Djokovic has time and again set the record straight that he will not get the jab, even if he has to forego some of the events and titles.

In January this year, the 35-year-old was deported from Australia right before the Australian Open, as the authorities canceled his visa. After winning his seventh Wimbledon title last month, Djokovic once again specified his stance on the issue.

"I'm not vaccinated and I'm not planning to get vaccinated, so the only good news I can have is them removing the mandated green vaccine card or whatever you call it to enter the United States, or exemption. I don't think exemption is realistically possible. If that is possibility, I don't know what exemption would be about," Djokovic said.

