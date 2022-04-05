Novak Djokovic practices with players from former coach Riccardo Piatti's tennis center in Monte-Carlo

Novak Djokovic has stepped up his preparations for the clay season. The Serb recently traded hits with young players from the Piatti Tennis Center in Monte-Carlo.

The academy, which is owned and run by Djokovic's former coach Riccardo Piatti, posted a few photos of the Serb practicing with up and comers Alex Orlov and Tommaso Dal Santo.

"Our lucky players practiced with @djokernole. Thank you Nole, good luck @rolexmontecarlomasters," the post read.

Last Sunday, Djokovic posted footage of himself training ahead of the Masters 1000 event, which is slated to begin next week. Tournament organizers also shared short clips of the World No. 1, as well as Stan Wawrinka and Grigor Dimitrov, practicing on the red dirt.

Novak Djokovic eyes third Monte-Carlo title

Novak Djokovic returns to action after a quarter-final exit in Dubai last February.

Djokovic last played at the Dubai Tennis Championships, where he fell to Jiri Vesely 6-4, 7-6(4) in the quarterfinals. This remains the only event the Serb has competed in this year due to vaccine mandates.

Djokovic was deported from Australia in January in a dramatic saga over his visa and vaccination status. As a result, he was unable to defend his Australian Open title.

He was also forced to withdraw from Masters 1000 events in Indian Wells and Miami due to the USA's vaccine requirements.

But the easing of restrictions in France will allow Djokovic to compete in Monte-Carlo, where he is a resident. The Serb is the top seed in the tournament and will be eyeing his third title, having previously triumphed in 2013 and 2015. The World No. 1 lost in the third round last year.

Djokovic is also expected to be allowed to defend his title at the French Open later this year, although the rest of his schedule is up in the air.

Edited by Arvind Sriram