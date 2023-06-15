"Novak Djokovic should be prominently featured! Are you really that bitter?" - Tennis fans call out Wimbledon for snubbing Serb in latest promo

Novak Djokovic’s fans were enraged by the Wimbledon promo that was aired recently, as the seven-time champion barely got a second’s footage in the video. They opined that the Serb should have been prominently featured in the video instead of a split-second toward the end of the promo.

The Serb has won the Wimbledon Championships seven times - 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2022. Djokovic also played the longest final at the Championships in 2019, beating Roger Federer 7-6, 1-6, 7-6, 4-6, 13-12 in four hours and 57 minutes.

The 2023 Wimbledon promo headlined the great rivalry between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, Coco Gauff, Ons Jabeur, Nick Kyrgios, Andy Murray, and Elena Rybakina. It also showcases youngsters like Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek. But it only shows Novak Djokovic in one still as the reigning champion.

Tennis fans were infuriated by the video promo, stating that the organizers of the grass slam were “bitter” and Novak Djokovic deserved to be featured prominently in the video. Another fan also expressed that Wimbledon did not appreciate the 23-time Grand Slam champion the way they should.

“Unbelievable that you would intentionally put out this video Wimbledon! Novak should be prominently featured!!!! Are you really that bitter??? SMDH,” tweeted one fan.

Livene Rose Munoz @RoseLivene @Wimbledon Unbelievable that you would intentionally put out this video Wimbledon! Novak should be prominently featured!!!! Are you really that bitter??? SMDH. @Wimbledon Unbelievable that you would intentionally put out this video Wimbledon! Novak should be prominently featured!!!! Are you really that bitter??? SMDH.

“What a terribly desperate video. It's very clear Wimbledon does not appreciate #NovakDjokovic𓃵 the way it should,” wrote another.

L1b3rtyR31gns @l1b3rtyr31gns @Wimbledon What a terribly desperate video. It's very clear Wimbledon does not appreciate #NovakDjokovic𓃵 the way it should. @Wimbledon What a terribly desperate video. It's very clear Wimbledon does not appreciate #NovakDjokovic𓃵 the way it should.

Another fan pointed out that the greatest rivalry at Wimbledon was between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, who have won seven and eight titles, respectively. The Serb has beaten the Swiss legend for three of his seven titles at the grass slam.

“Everyone knows the most meaningful rivalry at Wimbledon for the past *decade* has been Djokovic versus Federer, 8 and 7 time champions — these finals contributed to the GOAT race (over: #djokovic𓃵). That rivalry should be front & centre in this video, imo,” they wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from Novak Djokovic’s fans:

The Eagle @alexpjc @Wimbledon Djokovic, a seven-time champion at Wimbledon, is buried at the back of the video, shown for about a second, plus Nadal & Federer are considered a greater rivalry than Djokovic & Federer. Catering to the media-fueled bias that British audiences are accustomed to and expect. @Wimbledon Djokovic, a seven-time champion at Wimbledon, is buried at the back of the video, shown for about a second, plus Nadal & Federer are considered a greater rivalry than Djokovic & Federer. Catering to the media-fueled bias that British audiences are accustomed to and expect.

barry aruba @BarryAruba

Bigotry is a disease and a dangerous one, Wimbledon.

Do better. @Wimbledon Doesn't seem like the names change at all - you're only ever mentioning the same few players. And as always, you choose to ignore your actual champion.Bigotry is a disease and a dangerous one, Wimbledon.Do better. @Wimbledon Doesn't seem like the names change at all - you're only ever mentioning the same few players. And as always, you choose to ignore your actual champion. Bigotry is a disease and a dangerous one, Wimbledon.Do better.

Ali Asif @aliasifcoach @Wimbledon Bad! How can you give literally no coverage to a defending champion @DjokerNole ? Murray & Djokovic has a rivalry too, why not give them headlines too. I don’t know what Novak has to do to warn the respect he deserves! @Wimbledon Bad! How can you give literally no coverage to a defending champion @DjokerNole? Murray & Djokovic has a rivalry too, why not give them headlines too. I don’t know what Novak has to do to warn the respect he deserves!

“What Novak Djokovic did is incredible” - Roger Federer on Serb’s 23rd Major win

Men's French Open Winner Djokovic

Novak Djokovic became the first man to win 23 singles Grand Slam titles with his French Open victory over Casper Ruud. As a result, the 36-year-old surpassed Rafael Nadal’s tally of 22.

20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer recently lauded Djokovic on his feat and stated it was “incredible.” The Swiss Maestro also expressed he was very happy for the World No. 1 and wished him the best for the future.

“I thought what Novak did is incredible,” said Federer. “Novak pushed it (the all-time men’s singles Grand Slam record) to 23, and he looks like he’s gonna keep on doing that for a long time still to come, which is great. And I wish him all the best.”

Roger Federer also opined that it was a great time to be a tennis fan and a player, with the likes of himself, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, and Novak Djokovic setting unimaginable records.

“Honestly, it’s great for tennis, great for sports when tennis writes its own history and keeps on adding to it,” said Federer. “Like we’ve seen with Serena Williams as well, Rafa then myself and now with Novak. It’s a great time in tennis to be a fan as well, but also a player.”

Djokovic is far from done adding to his insurmountable records and will begin his preparation for a record-equaling eighth Wimbledon crown and a record-extending 24th Major title.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins

Poll : 0 votes