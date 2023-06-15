"What Novak Djokovic did is incredible" - Roger Federer commends Serb on historic 23rd Grand Slam title

Roger Federer congratulated Novak Djokovic on his 23rd Grand Slam title, calling it an "incredible" achievement.

While Federer was the first man to reach 20 Majors in the Open Era, he has since been overtaken by both Rafael Nadal and Djokovic. Nadal is currently holding 22 to his name, a record which was leapfrogged by the Serb at the recently concluded French Open.

Taking on Casper Ruud in the final, the World No. 1 scored a straight-sets victory, also bringing up his third title in Roland Garros. Speaking to reporters in London recently, Federer hailed Djokovic for his triumph, adding that it was great for tennis to see history being remade over and over again.

“I thought what Novak did is incredible. Honestly, it’s great for tennis, great for sports when tennis writes its own history and keeps on adding to it like we’ve seen with Serena Williams as well, Rafa then myself and now with Novak," Federer said. "It’s a great time in tennis to be a fan as well, but also a player.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion recalled how everyone thought Pete Sampas's 14 Grand Slam haul would stand the test of time, which has since been left in the dust by him, Nadal and Djokovic.

With the trio, affectionately known as the 'Big-3,' pushing each other to get better, the Swiss reckoned his Serbian colleague could go even further in the years to come after reaching 23.

“I remember when I came on tour, and Pete Sampras reached 14 we thought ‘Okay, that one is gonna stay forever’. Then I went to 15, I eventually ended up at 17, and then we pushed each other to 20 – I don’t remember who was first – and then Rafa pushed it to 22," Federer said.

“Then now Novak pushed it to 23 and he looks like he’s gonna keep on doing that for a long time still to come, which is great. And I wish him all the best," he added.

"I couldn’t have been more happy" - Roger Federer on Novak Djokovic's French Open victory

Day Thirteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2019

Roger Federer was also very impressed with the manner of Novak Djokovic's French Open triumph, marveling at how young he looked. Reiterating once more that it was an "amazing" victory, the Swiss maestro proclaimed that he couldn't be more happy about the World No. 1's win.

“I think also the way he’s doing it still – he isn’t the youngest anymore, we forget. He looks young and he does it in a young way, but it’s not easy, and I thought it was an amazing victory. So I couldn’t have been more happy,” Roger Federer said.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins

Poll : 0 votes