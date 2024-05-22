Novak Djokovic provides head injury update; expresses "need" for matches in Geneva as French Open title defense nears amid poor run of form

Novak Djokovic recently provided a positive update on the head injury he sustained at the 2024 Italian Open due to an unfortunate bottle accident. The Serb also emphasized the need for matches before his French Open title defense.

Djokovic is in Switzerland for the ongoing Geneva Open. He accepted a last-minute wildcard after an early exit in Rome. Though this is not the first time that the Serb is playing in the week before the French Open, it is surely a rare occurrence.

Ahead of his opening match at the ATP 250 event, Novak Djokovic shed light on his surprising decision.

"The reason why I chose to come and play I because I feel like at this moment there is no better practice for me than match play," he explained in his pre-tournament press conference.

The World No. 1 faces the mammoth task of defending his French Open title, which begins next week. He, however, hasn’t had an ideal preparation in the lead-up events – the Serb pulled out of the Madrid Open, won just one match at the Italian Open, and suffered a semifinal defeat at the Monte-Carlo Masters. With the clock ticking, he said:

"I feel like I need more matches. Even if it’s one match, two matches, three-four, hopefully, it’s good for me because that’s the way for me to try to find that kind of form that I need for Roland-Garros."

In Rome, the 24-time Grand Slam champion also suffered an unfortunate accident when a metal water bottle fell out of a fan’s backpack and hit his head while he gave autographs after his opening match.

After his third-round defeat to Alejandro Tabilo, Djokovic underwent scans for the injury and was given all clear. Confirming the findings, he said:

"The head is good. All is well, so far. I trained for over a week and I’m feeling fine."

Novak Djokovic: "In terms of fitness, I've dedicated quite a bit of time"

The Serb pictured at the 2024 Italian Open (Source: Getty)

In the same press conference, Novak Djokovic also noted that he’s been focusing on his fitness ahead of the 2024 French Open. The Serb recently split with his fitness coach of five years, Marco Panichi. Following the separation, he reunited with Austrian fitness coach Gebhard Gritsch.

"Let’s see how it goes in the match. In terms of fitness, I’ve dedicated quite a bit of time with my new-old fitness coach to build endurance and the physical strength and the capabilities that I need in order to play the best-of-five Grand Slam on the physically most demanding surface which is clay," the Serb said.

Novak Djokovic, who celebrates his 37th birthday today, May 22, is set to face Yannick Hanfmann in the second round of the Geneva Open, following an opening round bye.

Aside from the much-needed on-court time, the veteran will also hope to earn some necessary ranking points as he faces the risk of losing his top spot to Jannik Sinner after the French Open.

