Novak Djokovic puts injury doubts to bed, back in training ahead of Australian Open 2023

Novak Djokovic has allayed injury concerns by resuming training ahead of the Australian Open, which starts on Monday (January 16).

The fourth seed's participation in the first Grand Slam of the year seemed doubtful after he pulled out of a practice match with Daniil Medvedev on Wednesday due to a hamstring injury.

However, the nine-time winner has put those concerns to bed by moving well in practice and had "minimal strapping" on his injured hamstring. Sport reporter Nat Yoannidis tweeted a video from Djokovic's practice session on Friday, captioning it:

"Novak Djokovic moved well at practice today and had minimal strapping on his troublesome hamstring."

Djokovic injured his hamstring during his title-winning campaign at the Adelaide 1 international last week. He felt the hamstring '"pulling" while leading 3-2 in his practice match against Medvedev. Deciding to pull out of the match to avoid aggravating it, the Serb said (as quoted by Skysports):

“I just felt it pulling, and I didn’t want to risk anything worse. I played a set and apologised to him (Medvedev), and he was understanding. I just want to avoid any bigger scares before the Australian Open."

The 35-year-old will open his bid for a record-extending tenth title at Melbourne Park against Roberto Carballes Baena.

Novak Djokovic faces potential Nick Kyrgios clash in quarterfinals, Rafael Nadal in final

Novak Djokovic is on a roll in 2023.

Novak Djokovic has made a perfect 5-0 start to his 2023 campaign by winning the Adelaide 1 title last week. Back in Australia after a year's absence after his deportation following his medical exemption controversy, the Serb looks determined to make up for lost time.

The 21-time Grand Slam winner will take on Spaniard Carballes Baena in the opening round. He could meet Bolivian Hugo Dellien and 27th seed Grigor Dimitrov in the next two rounds, with Djokovic holding a combined 11-1 record against the three players.

Up next for Djokovic could be Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta, who has split his two Grand Slam meetings with the Serb. The 35-year-old could face a stern test against home hope Nick Kyrgios in the last eight, in a rematch of the pair's Wimbledon final last year, which Djokovic won in four sets.

Third seed Casper Ruud looms large in the Serb's section of the draw and a blockbuster title clash with top seed and defending champion Rafael Nadal could materialize. However, Djokovic is a perfect 9-0 in finals at Melbourne Park, and the trend is expected to continue.

Victory will return the Serb to the top the ATP singles rankings and level with Nadal (22) in the all-time Grand Slam leaderboard.

