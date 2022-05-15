Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal have contested every Rome final since 2005

Novak Djokovic kept alive an incredible streak by reaching the Rome final on Saturday. The Serb beat Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-3 to move into his 12th final at the Foro Italico. In the process, he has ensured that either he or Rafael Nadal will feature in the title match at the tournament for the 18th year in a row.

Since 2005, Nadal has made 12 Rome finals, winning ten, while Djokovic has won five of his 11. The pair have contested six Rome finals against the other, with Nadal winning four times (2009, 2012, 2019, 2021) and Djokovic two (2011, 2014).

Nadal was knocked out in the third round by Denis Shapovalov in the Spaniard's earliest defeat at a Masters 1000 tournament since the 2017 Coupe Rogers. However, Djokovic has been on a roll in Rome this week, winning his four matches in straight sets.

The Serb saw off Aslan Karatsev and Stanislas Wawrinka in his first two matches without batting an eyelid. He faced a sterner challenge against Auger-Aliassime, failing to serve out both sets and squandering a match point at 5-2 on his opponent's serve in the second. However, he raised his level, dropping only one point in the second-set tiebreak to close out another straight-set win.

Against Ruud, Djokovic was back to his usual best, seeing off the Norwegian in a little over an hour to set up a final showdown with Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday. It was a landmark victory for the Serb as he became only the fifth player, third active, to notch up 1000 singles match wins.

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic's love affair with Rome

Novak Djokovic after winning his third Rome title in 2014.

Rome has been a favorite hunting ground for both Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

After his defeat to Shapovalov on Thursday, the Spaniard fell to 69-8 in the Italian capital. Nadal started his love affair with Rome in 2005, streaking to three consecutive titles. He needed a fifth-set tiebreak to see off Guillermo Coria that year, while he had to save match points against Roger Federer in an epic final in 2006.

Following a second-round defeat to compatriot Juan Carlos Ferrero in 2008, his earliest defeat in Rome, Nadal reached three finals in a row. However, Djokovic (2011) denied him a second three-peat. The Spaniard reached the next three finals at the Foro Italico as well before Djokovic (2014) once again denied him another three-peat.

Nadal's three other Rome titles have come in 2018, 2019 and 2021, with the last two coming against Djokovic in the final.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic also has an impressive resume in the Italian capital, improving to 63-10 after his win over Ruud on Saturday. He debuted at the Foro Italico in 2007, losing to Nadal in the quarterfinals. A year later, Djokovic beat Stan Wawrinka to win his first Rome title.

The defending champion lost to Nadal in the 2009 final before avenging that defeat in the 2011 title match for his second Rome title. His third came in 2014, also against Nadal in the final.

Djokovic's two other Rome triumphs have come in 2015 and 2020. However, he has lost his last two finals in the tournament (both to Nadal), winning only one of his last five (2020). It remains to be seen if Tsitsipas will inflict more Rome final heartbreak on Djokovic to claim his maiden Italian Open title.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan