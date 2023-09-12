Novak Djokovic reacts to Aryna Sabalenka's rise to the top as they both take the World No. 1 throne after US Open

Novak Djokovic has weighed in on Aryna Sabalenka's ascent to the summit of the WTA rankings. Both players have claimed the World No. 1 spots following the conclusion of the 2023 US Open tournament.

Although the Belarusian fell short in the finals, losing at the hands of the 2023 US Open champion Coco Gauff, she managed to snatch the World No. 1 crown by toppling Iga Swiatek. Aryna Sabalenka has enjoyed an incredible run in 2023 as she won her maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open before advancing to successive semifinals at the French Open and Wimbledon.

In the wake of this, Novak Djokovic, who also stole the thunder from Carlos Alcaraz to claim the top spot, took to his Instagram to show his joy with a bunch of emojis to toast Aryna Sabalenka's rise as the World No. 1 tennis player.

Novak Djokovic congratulates Aryna Sabalenka

Ahead of their simultaneous rise after the US Open, Novak Djokovic had congratulated the Belarusian on the World. No.1 in a funny manner by sharing a picture of the two of them wearing sunglasses.

Expand Tweet

Aryna Sabalenka could not find her groove after taking the first set in the final at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday, September 9, shooting herself in the foot with unforced errors and double faults. In a match full of ups and downs, she was defeated by the American 6-2, 3-6, 2-6.

Novak Djokovic is not ready to pass the torch to the next generation

US Open Tennis

At the ripe age of 36, Djokovic has displayed his grit, mental fortitude and tremendous enduring prowess by winning his fourth US Open title and a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title at the New York major.

He sent Daniil Medvedev packing in straight sets 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 on Sunday, September 10, which was a perfect redemption for his loss against the Russian player in the finals in 2021 in New York.

In his post-match press conference, Novak Djokovic said he has no plans to hang up his racquet when he can still play at the highest level.

"Occasionally asking myself, why do I need this still at this stage after all I have done, you know? How long do I want to keep going? I do have these questions in my head, of course," he said.

"Knowing that I play at such a high level still and I win the biggest tournaments in this sport, yeah, I don't want to get rid of this sport or I don't want to leave this sport if I'm still at the top," Djokovic stated.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis