Novak Djokovic endorses story calling Serbia home to best tennis, basketball & water polo athletes in the world 

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic recently took to Instagram to endorse a news story claiming Serbia is the home of the best basketball, water polo and tennis athletes in the world.

The Serbian Times on Tuesday published a story about the country's ascendancy in the world of international sports. It expounded on how this was an unprecedented time for Serbian sports, given the country could boast of being the homeland for top players in several fields.

The players that feature in the article are NBA star Nikola Jokic, two-time water polo Olympic gold medalist Filip Filipovic, and Novak Djokovic himself.

After the story was published, Djokovic took to Instagram to share his support. The 20-time Grand Slam champion also tagged Jokic and Filipovic, possibly hailing them for their role in the growth of sports in Serbia.

Djokovic's Instagram post caught the attention of the Serbian Times, who thanked the 34-year-old for acknowledging their story.

"Thank you for following the Serbian Times, champion! @djokernole 🙏❤️🤗. Let's move on, to new victories in 2022!" the Serbian Times wrote on Instagram.

Djokovic equalled Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 Grand Slam titles after winning three Majors in 2021. He also broke Federer's record of most weeks at No. 1.

Nikola Jokic, meanwhile, was voted MVP of the 2020-21 NBA season, the first Serbian and the sixth foreigner to be awarded the honor. Filip Filipovic was Serbia's flag bearer at the Tokyo Olympics and was part of the water polo team that won the gold medal.

Novak Djokovic went from strength to strength in 2021

Novak Djokovic's Wimbledon win saw him equal Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for most Majors

Novak Djokovic arguably pulled ahead of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the GOAT race following his exploits in 2021.

Apart from equalling his long-time rivals on 20 Slams, Djokovic became the first player in the Open Era to win each Major twice when he triumphed at the French Open.

The Serb also broke Pete Sampras' record for the most year-end No. 1 finishes (7) as well as the most men's ITF World Champion awards.

Djokovic also made the shortlist for the 2021 BBC World Sport Star of the Year, in addition to winning the 2021 AS Sports Award. In terms of prize money alone, the 34-year-old won more than $9 million in 2021.

