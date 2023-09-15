Novak Djokovic reacts to the hilarious remix of his rendition of Beastie Boys' 'Fight For Your Right' made by DJ Giuseppe Ottaviani

Novak Djokovic has reacted to the amusing remix, created by Italian DJ and record producer Giuseppe Ottaviani of his impromptu performance of the Beastie Boys' song "Fight For Your Right" at the 2023 US Open.

Djokovic sang the iconic song in front of the crowd at the Arthur Ashe Stadium after defeating Taylor Fritz 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 to secure his spot in the semifinals. With the win, the Serb further solidified his dominance over Fritz, boasting an impressive record of eight wins and zero losses in their head-to-head matches.

During his post-match on-court interview, the 24-time Grand Slam champion surprised everyone by taking the microphone from Rennae Stubbs, who was conducting the interview, to start singing.

Djokovic chose to sing "Fight For Your Right," a well-known hit by the Beastie Boys. He belted out a line and urged the crowd at the stadium to join him in completing the chorus. The spectators wholeheartedly embraced the unexpected moment and eagerly chimed in to finish the lyrics.

Italian DJ Giuseppe Ottaviani used the video of the World No. 1 singing and ingeniously crafted a remix version of it.

Novak Djokovic in turn took to social media to re-share Ottaviani's entertaining remix.

"😂 😂 😂 💪 💪 💪," the Serb captioned his Instagram post.

Screengrab of the Serb's Instagram story

Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena launch "Pure Happiness" collection to celebrate Serb's achievements, proceeds will go towards their foundation projects

US Open 2023

Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena recently introduced the "Pure Happiness" collection, an exclusive line of apparel that serves as a tribute to the remarkable achievements of the World No. 1. The proceeds from these clothes will go towards funding the impactful projects of the Novak Djokovic Foundation.

Last week, the Serb secured his 24th Grand Slam title by defeating Daniil Medvedev in straight sets in the 2023 US Open final. This win propelled him to become the player with the most number of Major titles in the Open Era, surpassing Serena Williams' previous record of 23.

Following the World No. 1's win, his wife Jelena unveiled the Pure Happiness apparel collection on social media. The collection seeks to pay tribute to the accomplishments of the Serb, as seen through the eyes of children who embody the core values of the foundation's motto - DREAM (dedication, responsibility, education, attitude, and motivation).

Jelena, the co-founder and CEO of the foundation announced that all the proceeds from the sale of these garments will be exclusively dedicated to funding the foundation's projects.

"We have launched a new collection at @novakfoundation online shop called “Pure Happiness” to celebrate Novak’s achievements through eyes of children who dream Needless to say - it all goes towards funding our projects," Jelena captioned her Instagram post.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis