Novak Djokovic reacts to Mirra Andreeva switching roles with coach Conchita Martinez at latter's Wimbledon Legend match

Novak Djokovic was amused by Mirra Andreeva taking "revenge" from coach Conchita Martinez by turning into a cheerleader at the latter's 2025 Wimbledon Legend invitational mixed doubles match. Other players including Jasmine Paolini and Anna Kalinskaya were also in stitches at the Russian's loud cheering during the match.

Andreeva defeated Emma Navarro 6-2, 6-3 to advanced to the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon Championships for the first time in her career. In a lighthearted moment during her post-match on-court interview, Andreeva was asked if she would be reversing the roles with her coach Martinez at the Legend's match.

"I'm going to get my revenge finally! I'm already thinking about the poster I'm going to make," Andreeva replied.

Andreeva turned up on Court No. 16 on Tuesday, July 8, donning a hat decorated with tennis pin-badges and holding up the promised poster. In a post on Instagram, the 18-year-old could be seen amping up the energy with cheers like "You'd better win this game" and "Keep it up!" between points while her poster read 'Let's go senorita! You are golden'.

24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic reshared the post on his Instagram story and used laugh-till-cry and applause emojis to laud the World No. 7's efforts and wrote:

"Super cool."

Jasmine Paolini also used laugh-till cry emojis while Anna Kalinskaya wrote:

"Hahaha. Too good."

Screengrabs of Novak Djokovic, Jasmine Paolini and Anna Kalinskaya's comments on Instagram

Unfortunately, Martinez who had partnered with Greg Rusedski eventually lost the friendly contest 7-6 (5), 6-3 to Thomas Johansson and Katie O’Brien.

Novak Djokovic and Mirra Andreeva advance to Wimbledon QFs

Novak Djokovic at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. Image: Getty

Novak Djokovic booked a quarterfinal spot at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships with a win over Alex De Minaur in the Round-of-16 on Monday, July 7. The Serb had a shaky start but soon found hos footing to close the match 1-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in his favor. He will next meet Flavio Cobolli on-court for a place in the semifinals on Wednesday, July 9.

Djokovic defeated Alexandre Muller, Dan Evans and Miomir Kecmanovic en-route to his match against De Minaur. The former World No. 1 will draw from his vast experience in his match against Cobolli to inch towards a historic 25th Grand Slam victory. Cobolli has had a dream run defeating the likes of Jakub Mensik and Marin Cilic at the Championships. The Italian would have to bring nothing short of his best against the veteran in his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal on Wednesday.

The players have met only once on-court at the Shanghai Masters where Djokovic prevailed in the Round-of-32.

Another player contesting her maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal will be Mirra Andreeva. She will be up against Belinda Bencic on July 9 after overcoming tenth seed Emma Navarro 6-2, 6-3 in the previous round. Bencic will come into the match after a 7-6(4), 6-4 win over Ekaterina Alexandrova. The Swiss will be looking to push ahead in her first Wimbledon and fourth Grand Slam quarterfinal.

This will be the first on-court encounter between the two players.

