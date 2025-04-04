Novak Djokovic reacts as his striking Wimbledon photo wins prestigious award

Novak Djokovic's iconic image on Wimbledon’s Centre Court, captured by Chloe Knott, has earned the IMAGO Photograph of the Year award. The Serb later applauded the recognition.

On Thursday, April 3, IMAGO announced on its Instagram that Knott's image of Djokovic had won the prestigious award. The photo shows the 24-time Grand Slam champion on Wimbledon’s Centre Court, walking with his head slightly down as a golden beam of sunlight shines on him.

The Serb was wearing his usual Wimbledon-approved all-white outfit and holding his racket in one hand. Sharing the image, they wrote:

"IMAGO is happy to announce that Chloe Knott has won the IMAGO Photograph of the Year at the UK Picture Editors' Guild Awards 2024."

They also added that the image was selected by the public through a voting system where Knott's photo won by a comfortable margin.

Later, Djokovic reshared the image on his Instagram Story and added applause emojis.

Novak Djokovic's Instagram Story (Images: Instagram @djokernole)

Novak Djokovic shared a wholesome moment with a photographer at the Miami Open

Novak Djokovic at the Miami Open 2025 - Source: Getty

After defeating Rinky Hijikata in his campaign opener at the Miami Open 6-0, 7-6, Novak Djokovic was interviewed by the Tennis Channel. He also met their photographer, Matt Fitzgerald, who brought a special gift for the Serb.

Djokovic shook Fitzgerald's hand and signed his match ticket before looking through the pictures of his Olympic win that were taken by Fitzgerald in Paris.

"Wow," he said. "I love it. So, you know what we're going to do? You like this one, right, so I want you to sign, because this is your work of art, so I need your signature."

The pair then posed for an image with Djokovic showing off Fitzgerald's signature on the photo of him embracing his family after earning the Olympic gold. Meanwhile, Fitzgerald posed with the singed match ticket.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion faced a slump in form after reaching the semifinal at the Australian Open, but revived himself in Miami. The fourth seed put up impressive displays to get the better of Camilo Ugo Carabelli, Lorenzo Musetti, Sebastian Korda, and Grigor Dimitrov, in straight sets to reach the final.

In his first final since winning the Paris Olympics gold medal, Djokovic faltered. 19-year-old Jakub Mensik won the title by registering a 7-6(4), 7-6(4) scoreline. The Serb, who is fourth in the ATP Race to Turin with 1510 points, will now look ahead to the clay season.

