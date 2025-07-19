"Novak Djokovic is a realist"- Boris Becker gives verdict on Serb's quest for 25th Slam amid 'frustration' over Carlos Alcaraz & Jannik Sinner's level

Novak Djokovic's former coach, Boris Becker, recently expressed his feelings about the Serb's attempts to win a 25th Grand Slam title. The tennis legend also compared Djokovic to Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

Djokovic was last seen competing at Wimbledon, where he was vying for his 25th Grand Slam title; however, it did not pan out as expected. He delivered remarkable performances and reached the semifinals, where he locked horns with Sinner but fell short of progressing further. The Italian defeated the 38-year-old 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.

The final was held between Sinner and Alcaraz, where the former beat the Spaniard 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4. Shortly after the final, Djokovic's ex-coach, Becker, opened up about the Serb's quest to bag his 25th Grand Slam title. He also revealed Djokovic's frustration about not being on the same level as Alcaraz and Sinner. Becker said (as quoted by the Tennis Gazette):

"I’m glad he reached the semifinals; he played a great tournament, but is that enough for him? He’s still playing tennis because he wants to win 25 Grand Slams, to become the sole record holder. But it must be said that on their good days, Sinner and Alcaraz are better than Djokovic is on his good days. That frustrates him, but he’s a realist."

Boris Becker opened up about Novak Djokovic's setback at the Miami Open

Ahead of competing at Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic played at several other tournaments, including the Miami Open, where he reached the finals on March 30, 2025. The Serb squared off against Jakub Mensik with a swollen right eye, and it took a toll on him as his opponent won the two-set match with a score of 7-6(7), 7-6(7).

Following this heartbreak, Djokovic's former coach, Boris Becker, and Andrea Petkovic discussed the Serb's performance in the finals in an episode of the Becker & Petkovic podcast. About the player's swollen eye and stating it was one of the reasons for his loss, the German said:

"Maybe a quick word on Novak. Not only does he have the best vision, but he actually needs both eyes, not just one. That’s why he wears glasses. He wears a contact lens. He probably couldn’t see anything out of one eye. That makes returning even more difficult, especially against a top player like Mensik. But credit where credit is due."

Boris Becker coached Novak Djokovic between 2014 and 2016, when the latter won six Grand Slams and 14 ATP Masters 1000 titles. The Serb has won 100 singles titles, including 24 Grand Slam titles.

